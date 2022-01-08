Popular Nollywood actor, Kelvin Ikeduba has jumped on the Mummy GO trend as he issued advice for some of his colleagues

The actor in a short video on social media warned all the actors that act bad boys in movies that they might not make heaven

Kelvin also mentioned the ones that always act as cults and other scary roles, Nigerians have reacted massively to his comments

Ace Nollywood actor, Kelvin Ikeduba shared a piece of information with some of his male colleagues and their roles in movies.

The actor is the latest celebrity to jump on the Mummy GO trend, a viral preacher who makes ridiculous predictions about going to hellfire.

Kelvin Ikeduba on acting like bad boy. Credit: @kevinikeduba

Source: Instagram

Kelvin who acts as bad boy in movies himself said all Nollywood actors that play the role of bad boy and other strong roles are going to hellfire.

The actor said he made his statement not because he is related to mummy GO but it is just a fact:

"If you are a Nollywood actor and you dey play bad boy, you dey play cult, you dey shoot gun for inside movies, you are going to hellfire, if you like call me mummy GO husband or son, nobody tell na wetin I know and naso e be."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Kelvin Ikeduba's comment on playing bad boy roles in movies. Some of them reminded him of his specification.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Charles_tijan:

"Is he talking to himself?"

Olatunjieunice_:

"Daddy GO vibes."

Leonzoras.place:

"Mr Kelvin nose'it all o... it is not easy jare."

Yeancahbabe:

"Then you should be the number one on the list because that’s the role you always play in movies."

Gungirl001:

"Zuby Michael get vip ticket to hell fire."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"I have bought that Ankara mummy GO wore , it's our heavenly uniform oh... endeavour to buy yours."

God has left Nigerian: Kelvin Ikeduba

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Kelvin Ikeduba shared his opinion on God and the situation of Nigeria.

Kelvin stated that God has left the country and he only answers individual prayers from people.

The actor made the revelation during an Instagram live session and maintained that China consists of non-believers yet they are one of the fastest developing countries.

