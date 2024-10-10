Nollywood actor Sunday Omobolanle is excited to clock a new age, and he took to social media to rejoice

In a post shared by the funny actor, he wished himself a happy birthday and prayed to continue to live in good health

His son, colleagues, and fans also took to the comment section to pray for him and to send their good wishes

Veteran movie star, Sunday Omobolanle, better known as Pappyluwe, has clocked a new age and shared the good news with his fans on social media.

According to him, he just clocked 70 years, and he wished himself a happy birthday. He also prayed for long life and prosperity.

Veteran actor Sunday Omobolanle gushes on special day.

Source: Instagram

Sharing a lovely picture of himself, he appreciated God for life, and he praised himself as the son of the woman that sells dye.

Pappyluwe's son celebrates him

Also taking to Instagram, his actor son, Sunkanmi Omobolanle, who clocked 40 years ago, shared a picture to wish him a happy birthday.

He prayed for long life and stated how much he loves his father.

Some colleagues of the comic actor also took to the comment section to wish him well. The likes of Sola Sobowale, Kunle Afod, Jide Awobona others prayed for him in his special day.

Recall that another veteran actor, Jide Kosoko also clocked 70 years this year.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Pappyluwe's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor and his son. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialkunleadegbite:

"Long may live si. God bless your new age in good health."

@oshereatiolorinyorubanews:

"Birthday blessings baami."

@jideawobona:

"Happy Birthday Daddy, Wishing you many more happy years Sir."

@margbee0:

"Happy 70th birthday celebration to you sir @pappyluwe."

@oometv247:

"Happy birthday to our father… llnp age with grace and peace ."

@alvinmilli088:

"Happy birthday legend. God bless your new age , may you celebrate more and more."

@bustlineyetunde:

"Wow! Happy 70th Papi. Long life and plenty prosperity."

@solasobowale:

"My personal person Luskoko. Happy birthday brother mi."

@bimtessy:

"Happy birthday daddy, God bless you sir."

@jfamous6:

"Baba Aluwe, your resemblance with my pastor is just too much that you both were surprised the day you met, long may you live in good health to eat the fruits of your labour in Jesus name. Amen. God bless you... Ire-kàbìtì."

