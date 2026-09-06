A video of Ebonyi State First Lady Mary-Maudline Nwifuru dancing with May Edochie surfaced online on Sunday, September 6

Actress Destiny Etiko also joined the group of women as they danced joyfully to Igbo music at what appeared to be a private celebration

Fans flooded the comments with excitement, with many singling out May Edochie's beauty and aura as the highlight of the clip

A video capturing Ebonyi State First Lady Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru and May Edochie dancing together has sent social media into a frenzy after it was posted on Instagram on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

In the clip, the first lady leads the fun, jumping on a trending TikTok challenge before actress Destiny Etiko joins her, followed by another woman, and then May Edochie stepping in to complete the group.

Reactions trail moment May Edochie and Ebonyi first lady jumped on viral TikTok challenge/ Photo credit@mayyulledochie/@marymaduline

Source: Instagram

The five women danced with full energy to an Igbo track playing in the background, clearly having the time of their lives. The setting appeared to be an upscale indoor venue, decorated with white panelled doors and gold accents, giving the footage a warm, festive feel.

May Edochie steals the show

While all five women brought the energy, it was May Edochie whose presence drew the most attention online.

Destiny Etiko joins Ebonyi firat lady in viral challenge. Photo credit@destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

The ex-wife of actor Yul Edochie looked carefree and radiant throughout the clip, and fans were quick to point that out in the comments.

Here is the Instagram video of the first lady and some actresses having fun with ther TikTok challenge below:

Fans react to the video

The post quickly gathered excited responses from viewers across the country. Here is what some of them had to say:

@olivia_odimegwu commented:

"I will never get tired of seeing this video, they are so cute"

@dlookmakeup wrote:

"So long as Queen May is happy, I love it big shout out to chacha"

@karenblqk said:

"The life Judy wanted. omo and yall said no Karma?!"

@ella__emmanuel shared:

"They're all fine oo but you see Queen May beauty and aura is unique "

@right.og.prisha reacted:

"Best video on the Internet space been watching over and over again with a beautiful smile"

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that reactions had trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli earlier announced that Edochie made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3. Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

Source: Legit.ng