Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana surprised his eldest son Alex with a brand-new car and several other gifts as the young man turned 18

A video of the emotional celebration captured the father and son sharing a warm embrace inside a beautifully decorated purple room

Among Alex's gifts were a strip of cash pulled from a wooden money box, books including Atomic Habits, and a personalised gift box

Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana pulled out all the stops for his eldest son, Alex Iyiegbu, as the young man marked a major milestone, his 18th birthday on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Earlier in the week, Obi Cubana had already set the tone for the celebrations. In a post shared alongside his wife, Ebele, the businessman teased the upcoming occasion, writing:

Obi Cubana lavishly gave several gifts to his first son as he turns 18 years old, and he shared lovely pictures. Photo credit@obicubana

Source: Instagram

"Our boy is turning into a man this week, 18yrs in a bit!!!" Fresh photos of the birthday boy also appeared on the billionaire's Instagram page on the day itself.

Obi Cubana's Birthday Gifts to Alex

When the moment finally arrived, Obi Cubana did not hold back. A video of the occasion showed the businessman handing Alex a car key during a heartfelt embrace inside a room bathed in purple lighting.

The clip then cut to the two of them heading outside, where a brand-new black saloon car sat waiting in the compound.

Obi Cubana's son Alex shares lovely pictures of his son as he turns 18 years old. Photo credit@obicubana

Source: Instagram

The surprises did not stop there. Alex reached into a white wooden money-pull box and drew out a long strip of cash, drawing visible excitement. His father also presented him with a thoughtfully curated selection of books, including Atomic Habits and a Life Skills guide, alongside an art sketch pad, a gift box marked "Specially for You," and several other items.

Here is the Instagram video of the billionaire giving his son a car:

Fans react to Obi Cubana's gift

@_emma.stallion:

"E sharp !! But is demonic to keep family in a country with good system and tell us to vote in bad governance."

@defreeman4u said:

"So his family is abroad chilling, living good life in a working environment and he is in Nigeria 🇳🇬 doing city Boy movement to further impoverish the poor people of Nigeria. Nigerian youths get sense fast. Happy 18th Birthday boy, Gods blessings upon you."

@gifto76 reacted:

"Happy Birthday May God Almighty continue to shower you with more blessings in Jesus name amen."

Obi Cubana gifts Pastor Jerry Eze phones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana gifted Pastor Jerry Eze some high-end Samsung phones.

The video, which circulated on social media, showed Pastor Jerry Eze in his office while Obi Cubana, who arrived with the expensive gadgets, took them out of his bag.

Handing them over to Pastor Jerry Eze, the businessman mentioned that the clergyman was one of the first people in Nigeria to use the phone.

Source: Legit.ng