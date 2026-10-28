Seyi Law Reacts as Businesswoman Laments Backlash over APC-Branded Fabrics

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law publicly defended a fabric printing businesswoman who faced online backlash after her company printed 10,000 yards of APC-branded materials

The businesswoman argued that political printing jobs support local employment, noting that many campaign items are manufactured abroad in places like Guangzhou, China

Seyi Law accused critics of selective bullying, pointing out that prominent supporters of the president face no such pressure over their business dealings

Nigerian comedian and politician Seyi Law on October 27 waded into an online controversy surrounding a fabric printing business owner who came under fire after completing a bulk order of All Progressives Congress campaign materials.

The businesswoman, whose company operates under the Instagram handle Fabric Printing Global, shared a video addressing the wave of criticism she received following a post about the job.

Seyi Law reacts to online criticism of a businesswoman who printed 10,000 yards of APC-branded fabrics. Photo: seyilaw/fabricprintingglobal

Source: Instagram

Her company had printed 10,000 yards of APC-branded fabric the previous week, and publishing that work online triggered hateful messages, threats of a customer boycott, and accusations of political allegiance.

In the video, she pushed back against the outrage, arguing that producing political materials generates real income for machine operators, designers and their dependants.

She also pointed out that a large portion of campaign merchandise in Nigeria is manufactured in places like Guangzhou, China, making local production something to encourage rather than shame.

She further noted that the company works across different clients and political parties, only sharing completed jobs when clients grant permission to do so.

Seyi Law backs fabric printing businesswoman as debate over political branding and local manufacturing sparks reactions. Photo: seyilaw/fabricprintingglobal

Source: Instagram

Seyi Law Calls Out Selective Bullying

Seyi Law reposted the businesswoman's video on X on Tuesday, and was unsparing in his assessment of those attacking her.

He framed the criticism as a form of bullying aimed specifically at people perceived as economically vulnerable, while wealthier figures who back the same administration face no comparable pressure.

The comedian wrote:

"@fabricprintingglobal on Instagram, it is sad that you're allowing these people to make you explain yourself. The truth is, they only pick on people whom they think are poor or dependent on them for survival to bully. Most of Nigeria's billionaires are supporting the President, but they can't bully them. Can they stop buying Dangote's Petrol or cement? Nope. Tell them to stop banking with UBA na. They're not relevant to that business's success. The earlier you make your truth your conviction, the better for you.

@fabricprintingglobal, you have paid your dues, and you deserve every reward God brings your way. Many of their parents are in different ministries destroying this country, but you only accepted a job that inconvenienced your staff, and you delivered. Keep shining."

The episode has drawn divided opinions online. A section of commenters sided with the businesswoman's focus on domestic job creation and argued that political affiliation should not determine which orders a business accepts.

Others, however, questioned the wisdom of taking on the APC contract in the current political climate, or felt the decision to address critics publicly only amplified the controversy further.

Read Seyi Law's X post about the businesswoman below:

Seyi Law slams Isaac Fayose

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Law took a swipe at Isaac Fayose for demanding Tinubu’s immediate resignation over the current economic hardship.

Fayose had shared a video claiming that Lagos roads remain empty because struggling citizens can no longer afford the high petrol pump prices.

Reacting, the comedian dismissed these poverty claims and insisted that the new rail lines and better roads are the real reasons for the smoother movement across the commercial capital.

Source: Legit.ng