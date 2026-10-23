Gospel singer Tope Alabi's lawyers issued a formal public notice warning against false and defamatory statements linking her to Toluwanisings' death

The notice from Oakmount Legal Practitioners cited her nearly 30-year reputation and warned that those who spread such claims could face court action

The allegations stemmed from Facebook videos posted by a woman identified as Pastor Tayo Ministries on October 22 and 23, 2026

Evangelist Tope Alabi has taken legal steps to protect her reputation after a wave of social media claims linked her to the death of gospel minister Toluwanisings.

On October 23, 2026, Tope Alabi shared a formal public notice on her Instagram page, issued on her behalf by Oakmount Legal Practitioners.

Tope Alabi responds to allegations linking her to the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings.

Source: Instagram

The document identifies her as Evangelist Patricia Temitope Alabi and cautions the public against publishing or spreading false, misleading, or damaging statements about her across any platform or medium.

Claims that prompted Tope Alabi's legal action

The legal notice came in direct response to videos posted on Facebook on October 22 and 23 by a woman identified as Pastor Tayo Ministries.

In those posts, she alleged that Tope Alabi, alongside Woli Agba, Dele Omo Woli, and Woli Arole, were somehow connected to Toluwanisings' death.

The claims drew significant online attention, with many users questioning whether any evidence supported them.

Toluwanisings, whose full name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, passed away in the early hours of October 14, 2026, at the age of 41.

His family announced the death without disclosing the cause.

Before the legal notice, gospel singer Tope Alabi had publicly mourned Toluwanisings, describing his passing as a big shock and expressing faith that he had "joined the angels."

What Tope Alabi's lawyers are threatening

The notice from Oakmount Legal Practitioners is firm in its scope.

It warned that anyone who publishes defamatory content about Tope Alabi, whether through written posts, videos, audio, live streams, or spoken word, could be held personally liable.

Importantly, the document noted that sharing, reposting, or forwarding such content also carries legal risk.

The law firm also stated that anonymous or pseudonymous accounts do not automatically protect individuals from liability, and that Tope Alabi reserves the right to seek court orders compelling platforms to identify offenders.

Those who have already published the material are instructed to remove it immediately, though the notice makes it clear that doing so will not erase liability for what was already circulated.

Should Tope Alabi proceed with legal action, her lawyers said they will seek damages, injunctions, retractions, and public apologies, among other remedies available under Nigerian law.

The notice closed with a reminder that it does not seek to suppress truthful reporting or legitimate public commentary, only to hold accountable those making false and injurious claims about her 30-year career and personal standing.

Check out Tope Alabi's legal warning in the Instagram post below:

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng