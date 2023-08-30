Popular influencer Enioluwa left many gushing over the sweet and animated relationship he has with his mother

A trending video online showed when the Gen Z star convinced his mum to display some energetic dance moves to one of Olamide's hit songs

Eni was seen telling his mother to act like a roadside tout who was challenging an opponent before bursting into some impressive dance moves

Popular Influencer Enioluwa has once again shown off his good-looking mother, as they both entertained his fans and followers.

The Instagram influencer hopped on one of Olamide's latest hit tracks, Gaza, off his Unruly album and coerced his mother to join him to do the razz dance routine.

A sweet video showed how Enioluwa convinced his mother to act like a Lagos roadside tout even after the poor woman said she didn't know how to behave like one.

And after that, they both began to dance to the infectious beats of Baddo's Gaza. The elderly woman dished out some impressive moves that wowed netizens.

Enioluwa's video with mum impresses netizens

See how netizens gushed about the mother-son bond below:

souvenirgalleria:

"Eni o These Gen Z shidren will just carry mama oni mama out like 8 days pikin Your Mum passed the vibe check."

toluylene:

"Shey mummy wanted to run away when she gave birth to you ni cos what is this uncanning resemblance ."

beautyandbrushes:

"This was so much fun to watch I was just laughing cus mama enter normal level at the end after forming."

ojulewastudio:

"It's you do mouth like someone that something is worrying for me enipe Kini .. Mummy killed it."

thechiefmrs_hephzibahboutique:

"Your mum is so sweet and pleasant. I met her at a wedding last month in Ikeja."

houseofbeautitudes:

"What women go through just because they gave birth to children."

reshapeme_nig:

"She's so beautiful . Striking resemblance."

trinah__hairs:

"Even if my mama gree follow me do this challenge she go tie wrapper . She go say her meeting people fit see her and they will fine."

Enioluwa leaps for joy as Guinness World Records certifies Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, the social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa reacted after his bestie Hilda Baci officially set the record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual category.

The prestigious organisation, Guinness World Records, took to Twitter to make the official statement.

In his reaction, Enioluwa, who was elated about the new record, wrote:

"It's as if my chest is about to jump out! Yasssssss!."

