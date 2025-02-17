Enioluwa has shared a video to inform his fans that he was not coming back to Nigeria after his bestie's wedding in Tanzania

In the clip, he said that he was looking fresh and was enjoying nature, he shared the Swahili name he gave to himself

However, in the caption of his post, he wrote another reason for staying back in Tanzania as his fans reacted

Social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has shared reasons for staying back in Tanzania after Priscilla's wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo, the mother of the bride, had come back to Nigeria after the success of her daughter's marriage. She was welcomed amid pomp and pageantry at the airport.

Enioluwa gushes over Tanzania.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the influencer, he praised nature, the sky, cool breeze and vegetation in Tanzania. Enioluwa asked his fans if they would come back if they were in his shoes.

He also affirmed that his skin has been glowing since he got to the country. Enioluw added that all he needed was a Swahili name, and he gave himself one.

Enioluwa sang in Swahili with his new name and was excited about his video.

Enioluwa shares more reasons for staying back

In the caption of his post, Enioluwa, who caught the bouquet during Priscilla's wedding, said that he was at the airport looking for a flight to bring him back to Nigeria.

The food lover tagged a travel company and disclosed that he missed his flight. He added that he missed Nigeria jollof rice.

See the video here:

What Nigerians said about Enioluwa video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the influencer. Here are some of the comments below:

@thehairspot_ng reacted:

"You better hop on the plane now or we disown you."

@eyinjuoluwaa001 stated:

"I am sure Tanzania would have known by now that the moment they married Priscy, they were gonna get one free."

@victoriaa_eb said:

"They collected Priscy from us now they want to collect Eni."

@fadekemiolaomopo commented:

"Eni come back home no be you den marry?"

@kelitukaseo37 wrote:

"Na food make this boy remain in Tanzania, dey play with Tanzanian food."

@officiallykayi shared:

"Eni you missed the flight on purpose by the way Prof is looking for you."

@tejumadeunstoppable reacted:

"You no not serious enioluwaofficial , why won’t you miss your flight when you were busy sampling all the native dishes. After that huge meal Abi meals, next na to sleep Adam kind of sleep that Jesus created Eve from his ribs and he was still sleeping."

@ojulewastudio stated:

"Pele stay there for the wedding , we shall see for the Grand finale East meets West in May."

Enioluwa laughs at Iyabo Ojo

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Enioluwa had made fun of Iyabo Ojo at the airport as she was searching for her luggage.

A video had captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania.

She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identity for her luggage. Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together.

