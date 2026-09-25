Gospel singer Sola Allyson alleged that she lost a performance opportunity over her association with Lateef Adedimeji

An individual said they would not recommend Allyson for any engagements in America after she hosted the Nollywood actor

Allyson's cross-religious creative partnership with Adedimeji has reignited fierce debate about religious tolerance in the Nigerian entertainment industry

Gospel singer Sola Allyson has revealed that inviting Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji, who is Muslim, to one of her programmes cost her performance bookings in the United States.

Speaking at a public event in a video shared by oetstudios_tv on Friday, September 25, Allyson explained that a pastor had previously arranged for someone to recommend her for engagements while she was in America. That recommendation never came. The reason, she was told, was that she had shared a stage with Adedimeji.

Sola Allyson shares what an individual said about her for hosting Lateef Adedimeji. Credit: solaallyson/lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Allyson and Adedimeji's cross-faith partnership

The two artists have appeared together on multiple occasions, including a notable performance at Allyson's birthday concert in 2025, where both used the platform to publicly defend cross-religious creative collaboration.

Their appearances together have drawn mixed reactions over the years, with some critics uncomfortable with a gospel music setting that includes a Muslim performer.

The latest video has reignited those conversations, with many viewers weighing in on what they see as religious intolerance. No formal statement has been issued by the pastor or the intermediary involved in the incident.

Reactions trail Sola Allyson's experience in the US for hosting Lateef Adedimeji at her event. Credit: solaallyson

Source: Instagram

The video of Sola Allyson sharing what she faced for inviting a Muslim, Lateef Adedimeji, to her event is below:

Fans react to Allyson's revelation

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens on Instagram. Read them below:

@aramyd_fabricss wrote:

"What is even problem with religion discrimination? Are we not all from same creator? Its well"

@chrisoseni stated:

"Association is not by force."

@officialqueendeb commented:

"All of you talking gospel artists, she made a difference between gospel artists and spiritual music. Gospel music is vibe, music ministry is spiritual she sings Holy spirit inspired music and that's a difference."

@official_jayvee91 shared:

"Why do people fight for God. We are first human before we even knew religion. Africans have a lot of things to learn. Knowing God in a way you know for yourself doesn't mean you shouldn't relate with other person who doesn't believe in your own religion beliefs."

@iamjoewealth wrote:

"What industry? She said she's not a gospel artist. What industry is she talking about?"

@gramicake11 reacted:

"But you said you're not a gospel singer, so why should church call u? If u r not a gospel singer then look for singing elsewhere. I come in peace"

Sola Allyson defends herself

Legit.ng also reported that Sola Allyson broke her silence amid bullying from Christian netizens on X.

Some Christian netizens called Sola out for never directly acknowledging Jesus in her songs.

One Folahayo shared a screenshot of the singer's albums as he boldly claimed she never mentioned Jesus in any of her tracks, stirring a response from the singer.

Source: Legit.ng