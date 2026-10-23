A video of Bishop David Oyedepo addressing Covenant University students surfaced online, showing the cleric delivering a stern warning

Oyedepo cautioned students about pride, character, and their conduct, reminding them of the university's record of rustication

Alumni and fans flooded the comments with memories of their own encounters with the bishop's no-nonsense approach on campus

A video of Bishop David Oyedepo addressing students at Covenant University has gone viral, with the cleric delivering a pointed message about discipline, character and spiritual alignment.

The recording, which surfaced on Instagram on Thursday, October, 21, 2026, captures the founder of Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners' Chapel, speaking directly to students during what appeared to be a campus worship event.

Bishop Oyedepo shares the code of conduct while addressing Covenant University students in a viral video. Photo credit@davidooyedepomin

Source: Instagram

He was visibly displeased with some students who stood passively during the praise session rather than participating.

Bishop Oyedepo's message to Covenant University students

Oyedepo wasted no time making his expectations clear. He told the students to dance and engage, reminding them that the gathering was a platform to honour God, not a social occasion. He went further to address behavioural standards, listing character, humility and truthfulness as non-negotiable values at the institution.

Bishop Oyedepo seen addressing Covenant University students as he shares his desire for them. Photo credit@davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

"If you're untrainable, get out. We're not playing here, sir," he said, before warning students that Covenant University has a documented history of rustication as part of its training framework. He also cautioned against pride, telling students plainly: "I never pray to be like you. I only pray to be like me."

The cleric urged students to build a genuine connection with faith rather than going through the motions, adding, "Please connect to Jesus in truth, or you bite your fingers tomorrow." He closed the address on an encouraging note, expressing love for the students and praying that each of them would discover God's plan for their lives.

It is worth noting that the timing of the video cannot be verified at the time of filing this report.

Watch the Instagram video of the cleric speaking to students of his university:

Alumni, fans' reaction to the video

The clip resonated strongly with former students and fans, many of whom flooded the comments with personal memories of the bishop's firm leadership style.

@emmaohmagod wrote:

"PAPA!. Thank God I went through this, it changed my life forever"

@davidajewole1 shared:

"Every trainable student at Covenant University is a trailblazer in every facet of life. I have witnessed this firsthand. Papa you are forever loved."

@mr_exploredelta recalled:

"ahhh... I remember 2013 when papa Jump window to catch that guy weh de smoke Igbo for chapel. That day we stood for over 2hrs. Baba and Moses de the same WhatsApp group (Pepper them gang)."

@princewellthegrea reacted:

"'I don't pray to be like you, you can only pray to be like me'"

@arieandarin commented:

"I miss these days so much! 20 years after and Papa's words still rings in my spirit."

@orelance_added:

"Such a great counsel from a father to his Children || I will forever love you Papa"

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

Source: Legit.ng