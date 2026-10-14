Tems appeared in a candid '7 Questions to Get to Know Me' interview shared on Instagram on October 14, 2026

The Grammy-winning singer opened up about dream collaborator Sade, her love for Nigerian food, and Frank Ocean's Nostalgia Ultra

Fans flooded the comments section with questions and concerns after noticing a visible change in Tems' physique

Tems is back in the spotlight, but this time it's not just her music doing the talking.

The Nigerian singer appeared in a lighthearted seated interview titled "7 Questions to Get to Know Me," hosted by EE72 and shared on their Instagram page on 14 October 2026.

Tems gets people talking as video of her new look emerge. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Shot against a striped curtain backdrop with a lapel microphone clipped on, the clip saw Tems answer a series of fun, personal questions in her signature calm, candid style.

She revealed that she starts most mornings with a silent prayer before getting out of bed, followed by a shower.

When asked about her dream musical collaborator, she did not hesitate: "Sade is like my ultimate dream."

She also named Frank Ocean's *Nostalgia Ultra* as her all-time favourite album, and shared that her three in-flight essentials are earphones, her iPad and her journal.

Tems on Nigerian Food and Barack Obama

Perhaps the most entertaining moment came when she recalled meeting former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

She admitted that despite planning to be composed, she ended up laughing uncontrollably at everything Obama said, "with all 32 of my teeth. Never done that in my life," she confessed.

On the question of which country has the best food, Tems gave a firm answer: Nigeria. "Controversial because some people might not be used to the food, but there's nothing like Nigerian food,"

she said. She also gave London an honourable mention, dismissing claims that the city lacks good cuisine as "propaganda."

Watch part of Tems' interview on Instagram:

Fans react to Tems' changed appearance

While the interview itself was warm and engaging, a portion of the comments section zeroed in on something else entirely: the Grammy winner's noticeably slimmer frame, with many fans expressing surprise and concern.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@prettyflash\_glam wrote:

"Tems has loss weight"

@shaunzworld commented:

"Such a cool, gorgeous chick 😍"

@tauruzway said:

"Tems, my love, I hope this weight loss did not affect the lower body 😢"

@regina78331 shared:

"She has slimmed down"

@chichi\_zaza23 wrote:

"She's so calm"

@ads\_sbt reacted:

"She look sicccck"

@st\_austtino commented:

"Why is tems looking so lean thought she added!"

One user wrote:

"Nh Tems be this?😢😢 she don reduce oo"

Tems’ new appearance sparks conversations across social media. Credit: @tems

Source: Getty Images

Man shares observation about Tems

Legit.ng earlier reported that a recent encounter between a young man and Nigerian singer Tems drew the attention of netizens.

The video, which made the rounds on social media, showed the moment the Grammy Award-winning singer walked by the young man and his friend while they were on a casual date.

Source: Legit.ng