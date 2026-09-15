Grammy-winning singer Tems has opened up about her frustrating experiences with men, sharing that she has dealt with men who wasted her time

The singer previously disclosed that some men who approached her were more interested in her body than in building a genuine relationship

Tems has now declared that she has “left the streets”, although she did not disclose whether the statement means

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has given fans another glimpse into her experiences with men, disclosing why she has become tired of certain aspects of dating.

The Grammy-winning singer made the revelation during a TikTok livestream on Monday while speaking about her decision to “leave the streets”.

Tems opens up about her frustrating experiences with men. Photos: Tems.

Source: Instagram

Tems' previous experience with men

Tems said she had become frustrated with men who wasted her time, suggesting that she no longer wants to deal with such experiences.

“I don’t like it when guys waste my time. But for me, never again. I don’t have that problem anymore. I have left the streets,” she said.

Although Tems did not explain what has changed or confirm that she is currently in a relationship, her statement has added another layer to what she has previously said about dating.

In an earlier interview with YouTuber Korty EO, the singer stated that many men who approached her appeared to have ulterior motives.

According to the singer, some were primarily interested in her body, rather than getting to know her on a deeper level.

Tems said she would have preferred genuine connections, making it clear that physical attraction alone was not what she wanted from a relationship.

Watch X video of Tems speaking about her experience with men here:

Reactions trail Tems' video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Diamond0lryt stated:

"You know why she is talking like that, because she opened legs for wizkid & drake before them feature for her music. The same idiot talk say she no be Nigeria artist forgetting Nigeria fans boost her up. Is one things to be relevant is another thing to remain relevant let see"

@Ewezugachi88 shared:

"I know many of you were never on the street but you guys keep talking about the street like you have lived there forever"

Tems discloses that some men who approached her were more interested in her body. Photo: Tems.

Source: Instagram

Adult filmmaker shares fantasy with Tems

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial American adult content creator, King Nasir, opened up about his deep admiration for Tems.

In a recent interview with Nigerian content creator Egungun, Nasir, who is currently in Nigeria, described the artist as his 'female Nigerian crush'.

He added that he wouldn’t hesitate to spend time with the singer if given the chance, remarking, “My female crush is Tems. Film or not filming, whatever she wants to do, I’m down."

Source: Legit.ng