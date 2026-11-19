The Lagos State Government says construction of the proposed Epe International Airport is expected to begin in 2027

The airport is designed to handle five million passengers annually and accommodate large aircraft, including the Airbus A380

The project is expected to ease pressure on Murtala Muhammed International Airport and boost economic activities along the Lekki-Epe corridor

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Nigeria may soon have another international airport as the Lagos State Government renews plans to begin construction of the proposed Epe International Airport in 2027.

The project, when completed, will provide Lagos with an additional international aviation facility to complement the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja.

Lagos announces plans to begin construction of a new international airport in Epe in 2027. Photo: Dsa

Source: Getty Images

MMIA is Nigeria's busiest airport, handling a significant share of the country's international and domestic passenger traffic.

The proposed Epe airport is expected to ease congestion at the existing facility, improve passenger movement and support growing commercial activities in the Lekki-Epe corridor.

According to the project plan, the airport will occupy approximately 3,500 hectares of land and have an initial capacity of five million passengers annually, BusinessDay reports.

It is also designed as a Code F airport, allowing it to accommodate large aircraft, including the Airbus A380. The project may be executed through a public-private partnership arrangement.

Lagos speaks on new airport construction

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu renewed expectations about the project during the recent Lagos East All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign flag-off in Epe.

In a statement, Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC spokesperson, said Deputy Governor Kadri Hamzat also reaffirmed the administration's commitment to the project.

Punch reports that Hamzat, who is the APC's governorship candidate for the 2027 election, disclosed that significant groundwork and documentation had been completed.

The party attributed the progress to successive administrations, noting that President Bola Tinubu initiated strategic plans that supported the Lekki Free Trade Zone and industrial development in the area.

It also recognised former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode for sustaining infrastructure development and advancing preparations for the airport.

The Sanwo-Olu administration was credited with strengthening the corridor through projects such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port and Lagos Coastal Road.

New airport to support economic growth

The proposed airport is expected to complement major industrial and commercial investments around the Lekki-Epe corridor.

These include the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Dangote Refinery and Lekki Free Trade Zone, which have increased the area's importance as an industrial and logistics hub.

Epe may soon become home to a new international airport as Lagos advances construction plans. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The APC urged the government to ensure that the infrastructure investments create tangible benefits for residents through employment opportunities, skills development and improved public infrastructure.

Oladejo described Epe's transformation as evidence of the importance of continuity and strategic planning in delivering long-term development.

Group demands dedicated runways for VIP flights in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group (BAT-IG) has backed the Senate’s intervention over disruptions to commercial flights caused by VIP movements, calling for dedicated runways for official government aircraft at major Nigerian airports.

The group said the Senate’s position supported its earlier proposal to expand runway infrastructure at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng