Do2dtun clashed with an X user who made claims about Pastor Bimbo Odukoya's children following Jimmy Odukoya's second marriage

The popular hype man defended himself against the OAP jab, listing his career achievements and calling out the user's inaccuracies

Do2dtun accused the X user of spreading misinformation and displaying ignorance in a pointed Instagram response

Do2dtun has aimed at a social media user who made contested claims about the children of the late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, with the entertainer refusing to let the matter slide without a sharp rebuttal.

The drama unfolded on 2 November 2026, after an X user made comments about Pastor Bimbo Odukoya's children, apparently in the wake of Jimmy Odukoya's second marriage. The user's post drew Do2dtun into a heated back-and-forth that quickly spilled over onto Instagram.

Do2dtun sends warning to fan over what he said about his career and past life. Photo credit@fountainoflifechurch/@do2dtun

Source: Instagram

In his own earlier statement, Do2dtun had written about "the complexities in marriages and our fallibility as human beings," and clarified that his phrase "two of her children are divorced" was not the same as saying she only had two children.

He also noted that urging people to "pray for grace" was simply an acknowledgement that some outcomes in life are shaped by mercy, not just effort.

Do2dtun defends his Career and Legacy

X user makes a claim about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his siblings following his second marriage. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The X user had taken a swipe at Do2dtun, describing him as a "struggling OAP" who built an "accidental career" as a hype man. Do2dtun was having none of it.

In a pointed Instagram response, the entertainer said:

"At least you highlighted what I do very well, but what you didn't do is talk about how a career I commercialized has become one of the best things to happen to entertainment. It feeds families. Oh, and I make a great living from it. If that's struggling, I'll take it."

The hype man went on to remind the user of his own OAP track record, stating: "As an OAP too; oh, I aced that so well and hung up my boots at the right time. The track record remains a legacy to this day. You just earned yours now with a stupid tweet. What a way to enter a hall of fame of idiots."

Do2dtun: Misinformation claim that caused rift

Beyond the career sparring, Do2dtun saved his sharpest words for what he called an outright lie in the user's original post.

He wrote:

"'The rest are unmarried' is a blatant LIE and misinformation. You wrote that out of usual display of ignorance. You goofed & the complexities of marriage don't have anything to do with what you wrote. You just tweeted with the comfortable assumption that you are knowledgeable but you are not."

Reactions from followers were mixed but largely engaged:

@yobolized2.0:

"Trust Dotun"

@roliatemi:

"I'm definitely supportive of that comeback from Dotun."

@misisdee:

"He say the other remains unmarried, which one is unmarried o since he's trying to use English to prove he's correct."

@souvenirsbyreemah:

"The other means the one out of the 2 that divorced… Abi English don change . Dotun and they guy are both mad .. that's all."

@dew\_toria:

"The way some Nigerian carry other people's lives on their head eh is disturbing."

Do2dtun drags D'banj's sister

Legit.ng earlier reported that Do2dtun dragged his ex-wife, Taiwo, through a series of posts where he made allegations against her.

According to him, she denied him access to his children. He shared how he had to fight tooth and nail to see his daughters after his divorce from their mother.

He boasted that the public would reach out to the singer because of his intended actions.

Source: Legit.ng