Fuji icon King Saheed Osupa made a grand entrance at Queen Salawa Abeni's 50-year stage anniversary celebration

Nollywood star Fathia Balogun was among the guests at the lavishly decorated event held on October 19, 2026

A brief moment between Fathia Balogun and King Saheed Osupa at the celebration caught the attention of many online

Two of Nigeria's entertainment heavyweights found themselves in the same room on October 19, 2026, and their brief interaction was enough to set tongues wagging online.

Fuji music icon King Saheed Osupa made a grand entrance at the high-profile celebration marking legendary Waka Queen Salawa Abeni's 50 remarkable years on stage, and it was his warm moment with Nollywood actress Fathia Balogun that got people talking.

Fathia Balogun and King Saheed Osupa spark buzz with unexpected moment at event. Credit: @fathiabalogun, @kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

The event, captured in footage bearing the JuJu TV watermark, was held in a sprawling indoor hall adorned with striking gold and yellow décor, glittering chandeliers, and a buzzing crowd of seated and standing guests.

The atmosphere was unmistakably festive, befitting a golden milestone for one of Nigeria's most enduring musical acts.

Osupa, dressed in a crisp white outfit, worked the room with the ease of a veteran performer, greeting guests and soaking in the celebratory energy.

It was during this walkabout that he crossed paths with Balogun, and the two shared what onlookers described as a warm, friendly exchange.

Fathia Balogun and Osupa Spark Buzz

Fathia Balogun, one of the most recognisable faces in Yoruba Nollywood, was among the celebrities in attendance to honour Salawa Abeni's extraordinary five-decade career.

Fathia Balogun and King Saheed Osupa’s interaction at event draws attention. Photo: saheedosupa

Source: Instagram

The Waka Queen's 50-year journey in music is a landmark achievement in Nigerian entertainment history, drawing industry royalty from both the music and film worlds to the celebration.

The brief encounter between Balogun and Osupa, though seemingly casual, quickly drew attention after footage of the evening began circulating online.

Watch the moment King Saheed Osupa greets Fathia Balogun at Salawa Abeni's anniversary:

Saheed Osupa addresses rift with Governor Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saheed Osupa spoke about his rift with Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde.

The singer said he worked during Makinde's 2019 election campaign and was promised rewards after the victory, but alleged that those promises were not fulfilled.

Osupa also claimed that his car was damaged during the campaign and that a promised replacement never came, insisting that people should make proper enquiries before judging his stance against the governor.

Source: Legit.ng