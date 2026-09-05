A video circulating on September 4 and 5 captured Fuji star Saheed Osupa blocking an agbero gang leader from leaving his stage during a live performance

The man had collected cash from Osupa meant to be shared among agbero boys before attempting to slip away through the back of the stage

The tense standoff drew widespread reactions online, with fans weighing in on what the clip reveals about Osupa's street savvy

A dramatic moment between Fuji music heavyweight Saheed Osupa and a street gang (agbero boys) leader has gone viral, leaving social media users in stitches while sparking serious conversation about the realities of performing at Nigerian public events.

Footage that began circulating on September 4 and 5 showed Osupa on stage, microphone in hand and dressed in traditional attire, surrounded by a thick crowd of supporters.

Saheed Osupa stops a gang leader from leaving the stage after collecting money meant for agbero boys. Photo: kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

At the centre of the commotion is a man who had received cash from the musician, money that was meant to be distributed among a group of agbero boys.

Rather than sharing it, the man attempted to quietly exit through the back of the stage.

Saheed Osupa blocks the escape

Saheed Osupa was having none of it. The Fuji singer physically intervened to stop the man from leaving, and what followed was a scene of pushing and shoving as members of Osupa's band and other individuals also moved to block the exit.

The man was restrained before he could get away with the cash.

The clip offers a raw glimpse into a well-known dynamic at Nigerian public gatherings, where agberos, loosely organised street groups, sometimes called area boys, frequently expect "settlement" payments from performers or event organisers.

It appears Fuji legend Saheed Osupa was familiar with how quickly those arrangements can unravel.

Watch the tense moment between Saheed Osupa and the agbero gang leader in the video below:

Fans react to Saheed Osupa's stage standoff

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users finding dark humour in the situation while others praised the musician's quick thinking.

@Rinabloom01 wrote:

"Gang leader met his match"

@Privateironeyes commented:

"O.T no fit Finnish for street laye 😂😹😂🤣🤣"

@imohhvn reacted:

"Baba na Igboro🤣🤣 He suppose firstly wipe am microphone's cord"

@Moshea_A said:

"Them use begging swear for these people? Won fori yin gba paro ni? Una no dey be the ones to give na only funmi funmi funmi. Entitlement mentality. How much is 500 going to do for you lazy pple? Awon elesin"

@Akin2de wrote:

"Werey wan carry boiz money run🤣😂😅"

@G_Twice observed:

"Lol Osupa sef know the drill nau... If the guy follow back, it's gone 😂"

@GiranRP added:

"Saheed is talking from experience 😂😂"

Fuji musician Saheed Osupa confronts a gang leader as supporters restrain him during a chaotic stage encounter. Photo: kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

Saheed Osupa’s outfit and presence at Peller and Jarvis’ wedding raise eyebrows

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji musician Saheed Osupa sparked reactions online after attending Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding in Lekki, Lagos, on August 8, 2026.

A video of the singer arriving at the ceremony drew attention to his oversized black-and-white outfit and the way he walked into the venue.

Osupa, who attended as both a guest and performer, added a Fuji touch to the star-studded wedding that attracted several high-profile personalities.

Source: Legit.ng