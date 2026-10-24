Pastor Adeboye and his wife made a special trip to Baltimore, Maryland, for a family celebration

The RCCG General Overseer's only daughter handed over her daughter in a high-profile ceremony

Top RCCG leaders and guests who flew in from Nigeria were among those who witnessed the occasion

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), brought tears and joy to many hearts online after footage from his granddaughter's wedding surfaced and went viral on 24 October 2026.

The celebrated clergyman and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, made the transatlantic journey to Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States, to be present for the wedding of their granddaughter, Oluwafunmilayo, widely known as Funmi.

Pastor Adeboye moves many as he gives granddaughter a special wedding blessing. Credit: @pastoreaadeboye

Source: Instagram

The ceremony took place on 21 October 2026.

Funmi is the daughter of Pastor Bolu Adubi, who is Pastor Adeboye's only daughter.

At the ceremony, Pastor Adubi personally handed her daughter over in marriage to her new husband, David, in what was described as a deeply emotional and culturally rich celebration.

The moment that captured the most attention online was when "Daddy G.O." himself stepped forward to pronounce a special fatherly prayer and marriage blessing over the newlyweds. The gesture moved many viewers who watched the clips spread across social media.

The event drew an impressive gathering, with senior RCCG leaders, regional pastors, and well-wishers travelling from Nigeria and other parts of the world to witness the union.

Pastor Adeboye’s emotional moment with granddaughter at wedding warms hearts. Credit: @pastoreaadeboye

Source: Instagram

The atmosphere inside the venue blended Western wedding traditions with vibrant Nigerian culture, as guests arrived in stunning traditional attire.

Live gospel music from the Highpraizers band kept the energy high, with the couple and their guests dancing and celebrating throughout.

The professionally filmed footage, captured by Hurpsy Imagery TV, showcased the warmth and grandeur of the occasion, and it was not long before the clips found their way onto social media, where they resonated widely with Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

Watch the wedding blessing that stirred emotions online:

Profile of RCCG pastor sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor J.F. Odesola, RCCG Assistant General Overseer, went viral after showing off his academic record that included six PhDs, four master’s degrees and three bachelor’s degrees.

His qualifications span more than nine institutions and a range of fields, but the claims sparked debate online, with some people asking how one person could earn so many degrees.

Source: Legit.ng