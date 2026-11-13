Nollywood actress Angela Okorie took to her Instagram story to call out women over their choice of partners

Her post appeared to reference the ongoing buzz surrounding convicted actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, fashion designer CEO Luminee

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some clapping back at the actress over her remarks

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has stirred conversation online after sharing a pointed message about women's choices in romantic partners.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, Okorie posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story that left little to the imagination. "Women una go marry armed robber one day. Tufiakwa," she wrote, expressing what appeared to be strong disapproval of some women's partner choices.

Angela Okorie sparked debate after criticising women’s partner choices. Credit: realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

The post arrived at a charged moment online. Social media has been buzzing over convicted actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, fashion designer and CEO Luminee's son's naming ceremony. The union has drawn a split reaction from the public, with many questioning the decision while others have defended it as a personal choice.

Okorie's statement appeared to be a commentary on that ongoing conversation — though she stopped short of naming anyone.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Baba Ijesha and veteran actress Peju Ogunmola's handshake at the actor's son's naming ceremony sparked debate online.

A screenshot of Angela Okorie's cryptic post is below:

Angela Okorie calls out women over their choice of partners. Credit: realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Fans clap back at Angela Okorie

The post quickly drew a wave of reactions from followers on Instagram, with some finding humour in it and others pushing back at the actress herself.

@anosike_emmanuel_c commented:

"Osino one day 😂. Asa n Nwunye Anini plenty na"

@cursllar wrote:

"Is she just waking up or what 😂😂"

@ekeneudemadu responded:

"Na today? E don tey when women be don dey marry ndi ohi na ndi na ato not mmadu sef. 😂"

@racheal_chld quipped:

"Where is the lie ?? Person di marry pdf"

@cupcakee09 added:

"Something they're doing 😂"

@ruthhy14 simply said:

"Nothing women no fit marry."

@chinoritanwaehiri fired back:

"What's your biznes? Mtcheeew"

@nchuo2024 challenged the actress directly:

"Where is your own Saint that you married?"

@dr_alwaysrozy urged:

"Come out with your full chest"

Angela Okorie responds to critics over outfit

Legit.ng previously reported that Angela Okorie faced backlash after burning the outfit she wore to Alexx Ekubo’s funeral in Abia State.

She later clarified that the video was not meant to stir controversy, explaining that she had given the dress to her aunt in Owerri to burn rather than keeping it in Lagos.

Despite her explanation, fans accused her of gaslighting and seeking attention, questioning her motives for posting the video during a period of mourning.

Source: Legit.ng