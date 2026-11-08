Nigeria's Flamingos were rewarded with a $50,000 cash gift following their victory at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco

The prize was presented by sponsor Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu at a reception hosted in Rabat by the National Sports Commission

The Presidency also facilitated the payment of outstanding bonuses owed to the team for their campaign, from qualifying through to the final

Nigeria's Flamingos have received a $50,000 cash reward after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Rabat, Morocco, becoming the first African nation to win the tournament.

The gift was presented by Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu, a sponsor of the National Sports Commission, at a reception held in Rabat on Saturday night in honour of the victorious squad.

Nigeria’s Flamingos have received a $50,000 cash reward following their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director-General Bukola Olopade hosted the event, which was also attended by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

According to Business Day, Ahmadu made the presentation in recognition of the players' "outstanding performance, commitment and determination" throughout the competition.

How Nigeria clinched the title

The Flamingos dominated large portions of the final against Japan, the 2014 champions.

Early pressure from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku nearly paid off in the opening exchanges, with both players going close before Umejiaku headed against the crossbar from a free-kick that caused panic in the Japan box.

As seen on FIFA's official website, Nigeria broke the deadlock when Bashiru's looping effort caught Japan goalkeeper Kou Kadowaki off guard, the ball slipping through her gloves and into the net.

Umejiaku then doubled the lead with a composed left-footed lob over Kadowaki after latching on to a sharp through ball from Esther Stephen.

Japan pulled one back with ten minutes remaining when substitute Anri Ito headed a corner back across goal for Fuki Ito to volley home, but the late reply was not enough.

Nigeria held on to claim the trophy and secure a landmark result for African women's football.

Flamingos bonuses and official recognition

Beyond the $50,000 cash prize, the Presidency also stepped in to ensure the team's outstanding bonuses were settled.

Through the National Sports Commission, payments were made to cover the players' entitlements from the preliminary qualifying rounds all the way through to the final.

The settlement adds to what has been a comprehensive recognition of the squad's achievement by Nigerian authorities.

Nigeria's triumph marks the first time any African country has won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup since the competition was established.

The Flamingos' victory in Rabat is widely regarded as one of the most significant moments in Nigerian women's football, with the young players delivering a result that has resonated across the continent.

FIFA sends message to Flamingos

Legit.ng previously reported about FIFA's reaction after Flamingos beat Japan 2-1 to win the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and become the first African nation to lift the trophy.

The victory marked the first FIFA title won by a Nigerian women’s team, after the Flamingos also defeated Brazil in the semi-finals.

Source: Legit.ng