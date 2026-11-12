Nigerian singer Asake has announced plans to stage a Lagos concert on December 20, with tickets ranging from ₦100,000 to a whopping ₦20 million

The show, tagged ‘M$NEY In Lagos’, is scheduled to hold at Oasis Ground along Coastal Road, Victoria Island

The concert announcement came months after Asake launched his record label, Giran Republik

Nigerian music star Asake is set to give fans a memorable end-of-year experience as he prepares to stage a major concert in Lagos on December 20.

The singer, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, announced the upcoming event in a video shared on his Instagram page.

Asake announced the upcoming event in a video shared on his Instagram page. Photos: @mrmoney/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tagged ‘M$NEY In Lagos’, the concert is scheduled to take place at Oasis Ground, Coastal Road, Victoria Island.

However, beyond the excitement of seeing the award-winning performer live, the ticket prices have caught attention, with the most expensive package reportedly costing as much as ₦20 million.

Asake announces December concert in Lagos

In the Instagram announcement, the singer kept his message brief, simply captioning the video: “In Lagos, Dec 20”.

The ticket prices reportedly start at ₦100,000 and go as high as ₦20 million, placing the event among the high-priced concert experiences announced for the festive season.

The show is expected to attract fans eager to enjoy Asake's energetic performances and popular catalogue.

Asake rose to prominence in 2020 with his hit song ‘Lady’ and joined Olamide's YBNL Nation in 2022.

He went on to release four studio albums: ‘Mr Money With The Vibes’ (2022), ‘Work of Art’ (2023), ‘Lungu Boy’ (2024) and ‘M$NEY’ (2026).

In February 2025, he launched his own record label, Giran Republik, marking a new chapter in his music career.

The singer has also earned two Grammy nominations for ‘Amapiano’, featuring Olamide, and ‘MMS’, featuring Wizkid. Although he did not win either award, he has continued to pursue international recognition.

Asake recently submitted four entries for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards, adding another milestone to an eventful year.

Watch the Instagram video announcing Asake's December concert here:

Asake joined Olamide's YBNL Nation in 2022. Photo: @mrmoney/IG.

Source: Instagram

Asake reacts as lady gets injured at show

Legit.ng reported that it was indeed a trying time for Nigerian singer Asake, who dealt with unfortunate outcomes from the stampede that occurred at his show in London.

The singer, in a fresh Instagram post, announced the sad passing of a 33-year-old lady identified as Rebecca Ikumelo, who was among those who suffered serious injuries during the stampede. Asake, in his statement, disclosed that Ikumelo, who had been hospitalized since the accident on Thursday, “sadly passed away.

Source: Legit.ng