The UK government has set a strict minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking a Skilled Worker visa

Foreign nationals under 18 years are barred from submitting a Skilled Worker visa application in the UK

The UK government warned that any application submitted below the required age threshold will be rejected

The United Kingdom has established a clear age threshold for foreign nationals hoping to work in the country through its Skilled Worker visa route.

According to the UK government, any applicant must have turned 18 before submitting their Skilled Worker visa application. Those who have not yet reached that age are ineligible to apply, regardless of any other qualifications or sponsorship arrangements they may hold.

UK explains age restrictions for foreigners applying for Skilled Worker visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/Richard Baker

Source: Getty Images

UK Skilled Worker visa

The UK government has also made clear what happens when someone applies without meeting this condition.

Applications submitted by individuals below the age of 18 will be rejected outright, meaning underage applicants face an automatic disqualification from the process.

What this means for prospective foreign workers

For young people approaching adulthood who may already have a job offer or sponsorship lined up in the UK, timing becomes a critical factor.

Even with every other requirement in place, an application submitted before the applicant's 18th birthday will not be accepted. Prospective applicants in this position would need to wait until they meet the minimum age before proceeding with their application.

UK sets minimum age for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published its age and mental capacity requirements for foreigners seeking British citizenship.

The rules state that applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply for naturalisation, while children below that age must follow a separate registration process.

Source: Legit.ng