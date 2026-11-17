Heartwarming Exchange Between Former President Obasanjo and Odunlade Adekola Draws Reactions
- Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at OOPL in Abeokuta, Ogun state
- Odunlade prostrated before the elder statesman and described the encounter as a great privilege and a blessing
- The actor teased fans with a mystery remark Obasanjo made that left everyone in the room laughing
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Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is buzzing with excitement after a surprise meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at OOPL in Abeokuta, Ogun state.
The actor shared a video of the encounter on Monday, November 16, showing himself prostrating before the elder statesman in a traditional show of respect. He described the visit as one of the most memorable moments of his life.
Odunlade was full of admiration for the two-term former president, hailing him as "a great visionary and historian." He also credited someone identified as Engineer Taiwo for making the meeting happen.
What really sent fans into a frenzy was a teaser the actor dropped alongside the video. He hinted that Obasanjo said something during the visit that cracked everyone up, without immediately revealing what it was.
In his words:
"Can you guess what Baba said to me that made all of us laugh? A great privilege to meet with Baba today! The Great visionary, historian and former president of our great country, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. What a blessing! Thank you, Engineer Taiwo."
The mystery comment quickly became the talking point online, with fans wasting no time speculating about what the former president could have said.
The video showing the moment Odunlade met Obasanjo is below:
Fans react to Odunlade Adekola's post
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter below:
@realolowocrypto said:
"He talk say he tall pass you 😂"
@BabalegbaLoriKW wrote:
"He mentioned your height?"
@adewumia17 commented:
"Big Congratulations to you, sir🎊🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊"
@0xkarayel shared:
"It's definitely about your height."
@MiBolaji reacted:
"E be like say baba no won see you oh"
Odunlade kneels to greet Seyi Makinde
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola bowing on one knee before Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde set social media abuzz, triggering a wave of debate about respect, celebrity culture, and power.
The footage, which emerged from an event held in Ibadan, Oyo state, captured the popular Yoruba actor walking up to the already-seated governor. As he drew close, Odunlade dropped to one knee while exchanging pleasantries, before rising to continue the conversation.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng