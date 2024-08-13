Singer Young Jonn and Davido's cousin, Nikos Living, have given their fans more reasons to believe they are dating

In a video shared online, the both of them spent time together as they had fun and vibed to good music

The pair wore simple and classy outfits and looked excited as their fans made several comments on their video

Singer and producer, John Saviours Udomboso, aka Young Jonn, got the attention of his fans after a video of him having a good time with content creator Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos Living, was posted online.

Young Jonn and Nikos Living look adorable as they spend time together. Image credit: @nikos_babii, @youngjonn

Source: Instagram

In her usual bubbling nature, Nikos was excited as she placed one of her legs close to the Big Big Things crooner.

Young Jonn wore an exquisite outfit and wrapped a red fabric around his head. In another clip, Nikos sat closer to her partner while the singer held a microphone as they vibed to the rhythm of the music.

Adenike is the daughter of the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, and the cousin of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Several netizens had something to say about Nikos and Young Jonn which they shared in the comments. Others simply dropped lovely emjois to share their excitement about the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Young Jonn's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Young Jonn and Nikos Living's video below:

@mirabel6012:

"But Nikos leg no dey reach grand for that sit o."

@k_blac_:

"Young John with the steeze in the industry."

@ma_x_well751:

"Big Big things."

@konadu9165:

"Our in law B Red, Sina Rambo, OBO In law you dey get swag .. Nikos living baby."

@west68807:

"My best friend young Jonn."

@slamhitfactory:

"Too fake."

Source: Legit.ng