A video captured MC Oluomo, the NURTW national president, arriving at a white garment church on Sunday, November 15

Worshippers erupted in screams the moment the transport union boss stepped onto the church premises

Before entering the church, MC Oluomo removed his shoes with the assistance of a security aide

Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, stirred excitement at a religious gathering after a video captured his arrival at a white garment church in Ketu, Lagos, on Sunday, November 15.

The clip showed the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) pulling up at the church, with some worshippers audibly screaming his name the moment he arrived. The reaction from those present drew widespread attention, with many viewers finding it unusual for a church setting.

MC Oluomo’s arrival at a white garment church sparked screams from some worshippers. Credit: kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Towards the end of the video, MC Oluomo was seen taking off his shoes before stepping inside the church, in keeping with the tradition of white garment churches, where footwear is typically removed at the entrance. A security aide assisted him with the process.

The footage quickly made the rounds on social media, sparking a mix of amusement and bewilderment in the comments section.

Reactions trail MC Oluomo’s presence at white garment church. Credit: kingmcoluomo

Source: UGC

The video showing the moment MC Oluomo arrived at a white garment church is below:

Reactions to MC Oluomo's Church Visit

Some netizens had plenty to say about the moment on Facebook:

Toyin Folusho wrote:

"See d way dey are shouting like local bean"

Solomon David commented:

"Thanks for coming, but what's all the shout for"

Bob Valentino said:

"As if na Jesus Christ arrive"

Bob Valentino added in a follow-up comment:

"And what's the meaning of this for God sake"

jsue borse wrote:

"He don turn celebrity"

MC Oluomo dances with Baba Ijesha's wife

Legit.ng also reported a video showing MC Oluomo dancing with CEO Luminee, wife of Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha, at their child's dedication ceremony.

The celebration took place in Ikeja, Lagos State, bringing together friends, family members, and other guests to celebrate the couple.

However, one moment from the party has become a talking point after footage of MC Oluomo and Luminee dancing together surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng