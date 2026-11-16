CAC has unveiled plans to offer registered Nigerian businesses free .ng domains, professional email addresses and websites through partnerships

The initiative could help MSMEs cut digital costs, reach wider markets and strengthen their online credibility

CAC has yet to announce launch dates, eligibility rules or application details, so businesses cannot apply yet

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has unveiled plans to provide free websites, professional email addresses and .ng domain names to registered businesses across Nigeria.

The proposed initiative is expected to ease the financial burden on entrepreneurs and help millions of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) establish a stronger presence in the digital marketplace.

How to apply as CAC unveils free website hosting, domain and emails for registered businesses. Credit: CAC

Source: Getty Images

CAC disclosed the development in a teaser video shared on its official social media platform on Thursday, explaining that arrangements are underway to introduce the services through partnerships with relevant organisations.

The commission said the initiative would extend the benefits of formal business registration beyond the issuance of certificates.

CAC introduces new benefits for registered businesses

Under the proposed arrangement, eligible businesses registered with CAC could receive three digital services at no initial cost.

These include a .ng domain name, a professional business email address and a website for displaying products, advertising services and communicating with customers.

The initiative is particularly significant for small businesses and startups that struggle with the cost of establishing a professional online presence.

For many Nigerian entrepreneurs, purchasing a domain name, developing a functional website and maintaining business email services represent additional expenses that can discourage digital expansion.

By reducing these barriers, CAC hopes to encourage more businesses to embrace digital tools and participate in Nigeria's expanding online economy.

However, the commission has yet to clarify whether the services will remain free permanently or whether beneficiaries will eventually pay renewal and maintenance fees.

How Nigerian businesses could benefit

The proposed initiative could provide significant opportunities for entrepreneurs operating in retail, agriculture, manufacturing, fashion, technology and other sectors.

A dedicated business website could allow entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to customers beyond their immediate communities.

Similarly, professional email addresses linked to registered business domains could strengthen credibility when communicating with customers, suppliers and potential investors.

For instance, a registered business could use an email address bearing its company name rather than relying entirely on a personal email account, MSME reported.

Such digital tools could also support online marketing, customer engagement and wider participation in e-commerce.

Importantly, the initiative could encourage informal businesses to consider registration by demonstrating additional benefits associated with operating legally recognised enterprises.

CAC explains when businesses can apply

Despite the announcement, CAC has not provided an official commencement date for the programme.

The commission has also not released eligibility criteria, an application portal or detailed instructions explaining how registered businesses can access the proposed benefits.

CAC unveils plans for free websites, domains, and emails for registered Nigerian businesses. Credit: CAC

Source: Getty Images

Consequently, business owners cannot yet apply for the free digital services.

Entrepreneurs interested in the programme are advised to monitor CAC's verified communication channels for official updates and avoid unofficial websites claiming to offer immediate registration.

If successfully implemented, the initiative could help Nigerian MSMEs reduce digital startup costs, strengthen their competitiveness and access customers in wider markets.

It could also position business registration as a gateway to practical support for entrepreneurs seeking to grow their operations.

5 steps to apply and get your business certificate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian entrepreneurs operating unregistered businesses have another opportunity to formalise their operations without paying registration fees under the Federal Government's free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration initiative.

The programme, implemented in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), targets 250,000 nano, micro and small businesses nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng