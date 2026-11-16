Ireland's embassy set different visa fees for single-entry and multi-entry applications submitted through VFS offices in Nigeria and Ghana

Applicants in Senegal and Ivory Coast who send applications by courier must contact the embassy separately for payment instructions

VFS Global adds its own processing charge on top of the official Irish visa fee, meaning applicants will pay more than the base amount

Ireland has set out the visa fee structure that applies to applicants in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Ivory Coast, with the amounts varying by visa type and the method used to submit the application.

For those applying through VFS offices in Nigeria and Ghana, the fee for a single-entry visa is the local currency equivalent of €60, while a multi-entry visa costs the equivalent of €100.

Ireland’s embassy sets official Irish visa fees at €60 for single-entry and €100 for multi-entry applications submitted through VFS offices in Nigeria and Ghana. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Both amounts are converted into the local currency at the time of payment.

How applicants in Senegal and Ivory Coast pay

The process differs for applicants in Senegal and Ivory Coast. Because their applications are submitted to the Irish mission by courier rather than through a VFS office, there is no standard published payment method.

Those applicants are instead required to contact the Irish mission directly to receive specific instructions on how to settle the visa fee.

Additional VFS processing charges apply

Applicants submitting through VFS offices should note that VFS Global charges its own service fee separately from the official Irish visa fee. This means the total amount paid at the VFS centre will be higher than the €60 or €100 base fee set by the Irish authorities.

One point that applies across all categories is that visa fees are non-refundable. Whether an application is approved or refused, the fee will not be returned to the applicant under any circumstances.

Travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Ivory Coast planning to apply for an Irish visa should confirm current local currency equivalents and VFS service charges directly with the relevant office before submitting their applications, as these figures may change.

Ireland sets travel limits for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ireland has capped the number of days foreign nationals can spend outside the country at 70 within the 12 months before filing a citizenship application, according to guidance published by the Irish Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

Source: Legit.ng