A video of Rudeboy's wife Ivy Okoye at GTCO Fashion Week went viral on Nov 11, 2026, stunning viewers with her striking appearance

Netizens were particularly taken by Ivy's impressive height, with one blog caption reading 'we didn't realise she was THIS tall'

Peter Okoye's wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye sparked fresh buzz online after liking the viral video

Ivy Okoye, wife of P-Square member Rudeboy (Paul Okoye), became an unexpected talking point on 11 November 2026 after footage of her at GTCO Fashion Week made the rounds online and left many viewers speechless.

The video, which surfaced on social media with a humorous caption reading "POV: When God was sharing height, I was absent," quickly picked up traction as netizens marvelled at both Ivy's towering stature and her overall appearance at the outdoor event.

Rudeboy’s wife’s new video sparks buzz after Peter Okoye’s wife reacts. Credit: @loloomotayookoye, @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

A popular blog shared the clip with the caption: "We knew Ivy Okoye was tall, but we didn't realise she was THIS tall! ❤️😍," and the post resonated widely, drawing thousands of views and comments from fans who were clearly caught off guard by just how commanding her presence was.

Lola Omotayo-Okoye's like stirs conversation

What turned an already viral moment into a full-blown conversation, however, was a subtle action from an unlikely corner. Lola Omotayo-Okoye, wife of Peter Okoye, Rudeboy's twin brother and former P-Square bandmate, was spotted among those who liked the viral video.

Rudeboy’s wife’s new video sparks buzz after Peter Okoye’s wife reacts. Credit: @naiardiarytv

Source: Instagram

Given the well-documented history between the two brothers, whose public falling-out years ago split one of Nigeria's most iconic music duos, the gesture did not go unnoticed.

Fans were quick to flag Lola's like, with many reading it as a warm, if quiet, show of goodwill towards her brother-in-law's wife.

Watch the GTCO Fashion Week video that set off the conversation:

Paul Okoye celebrates younger wife at 26

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Paul Okoye celebrated his younger wife, Ivy Ifeoma, on her birthday.

Ifeoma had turned 26 and had taken to social media to share pictures to mark the occasion.

Reacting, Paul was among the celebrities and fans who took to Ifeoma's page to gush about her photos.

Source: Legit.ng