Nigeria’s rising political violence and threats to institutional independence could weaken investor confidence and trigger capital flight ahead of the 2027 general elections

The CPPEwarned that political instability could increase business operating costs, disrupt commercial activities and discourage fresh investments

The organisation urged political leaders, security agencies, INEC and the judiciary to protect institutional independence and ensure peaceful political competition

Nigeria’s rising political violence and growing threats to institutional independence could weaken investor confidence, trigger capital flight and increase business operating costs ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has warned.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the organisation said escalating political tensions, intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric posed significant economic risks, particularly as the country continues to implement economic reforms and attract domestic and foreign investments.

Nigeria could face capital flight and weaker investor confidence as political tensions rise ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo: Muda Yusuf

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In a policy brief signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Muda Yusuf, the CPPE warned that political instability could discourage new investments, delay business expansion and increase the risk premiums demanded by investors.

The organisation stated:

“Political violence is not merely a threat to democratic governance; it constitutes a significant economic risk with far-reaching consequences."

The CPPE explained that prolonged political instability could weaken investor sentiment, trigger portfolio outflows and intensify foreign exchange volatility, putting additional pressure on Nigeria’s investment environment.

Political tension could raise business costs

The organisation also warned that political clashes, insecurity and violent protests could disrupt commercial activities, supply chains, logistics and market access.

It said businesses might be forced to spend more on security, insurance, transportation and contingency arrangements to protect their operations during the electoral period.

According to the CPPE, small businesses, informal enterprises and investors with significant fixed assets face greater exposure because their operations and investments cannot easily be relocated.

Beyond the direct economic consequences of violence, the CPPE identified the neutrality of state institutions as critical to maintaining investor confidence.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the judiciary to operate independently and professionally, warning against political interference, selective enforcement and the use of regulatory institutions to intimidate political opponents.

The brief stated:

“The politicisation of these institutions creates risks that extend well beyond the electoral process."

The organisation added that institutional interference could weaken the rule of law, undermine regulatory predictability and increase perceptions of arbitrary government action.

Such developments, it warned, could erode confidence in the protection of investments and contractual rights.

The CPPE has warned that election-related violence could disrupt businesses, increase operating costs and scare away investors. Photo: Presidency

Source: Twitter

CPPE urges political leaders to prevent violence

The CPPE called on political parties and their leaders to publicly reject violence, restrain their supporters and cooperate with lawful investigations and the prosecution of offenders.

It also urged political leaders to avoid inflammatory statements and ensure that security arrangements protect commercial centres, industrial facilities, transport corridors, markets and critical infrastructure throughout the electoral period.

The organisation further warned against allowing political competition to disrupt economic governance, regulatory institutions and existing contractual and investment commitments.

It said:

“The conduct of political actors and the integrity of state institutions during the 2027 electoral cycle will be important determinants of Nigeria’s political risk profile and investment outlook."

The CPPE maintained that peaceful political competition, credible institutions and respect for the rule of law would help sustain investor confidence, protect business continuity and preserve economic stability.

It warned that allowing electoral ambitions to override national economic interests could undermine the gains of ongoing reforms and make Nigeria less attractive to investors.

Source: Legit.ng