Nigerian-born landlord Olufemi Falade appeared on New York City's Worst Landlord Watchlist six times between 2017 and 2024

Falade reportedly owes more than $450,000 in outstanding fines, property taxes and water bills, according to a review of city records

The three-storey Brooklyn apartment building linked to him collapsed on November 11, killing eight people and injuring 18 others

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A Nigerian-born landlord whose property collapsed in New York City, killing eight people, has appeared on the city's annual Worst Landlord Watchlist six times in the past decade.

Olufemi Falade, registered as the head officer of 1321 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, was named on the list by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams on Saturday, November 14.

A Nigerian-born landlord faces scrutiny after a collapsed Brooklyn apartment building linked to him Photo: Gary Colet Photography

Source: Getty Images

The three-storey apartment building collapsed on Wednesday, November 11, at about 4 pm, falling into an adjoining construction site where excavation work was underway.

According to a statement from Williams' office, Falade first appeared on the annual watchlist in 2017, ranking 93rd. He was subsequently listed in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024, when he ranked 95th.

The landlord ranked 50th in 2020, his highest position on the list.

Williams said Falade had a documented history of failing to maintain properties, although investigators had yet to establish what caused the latest collapse.

"The Worst Landlords in our city routinely put profit over people, and negligence can put lives at risk," Williams said.

He added that the city's Department of Buildings was investigating the incident, including the condition of the property and construction work at the adjoining site.

Landlord owes more than $450,000

An investigation by the New York Post found that Falade owes more than $450,000 in outstanding fines, taxes and water bills.

A review of city records showed that the landlord owes $170,000 in fines issued by the Department of Buildings in 2019 over improperly displayed signs.

He also owes $114,945 in unpaid water bills and $113,526 in property taxes dating back to 2021.

The report added that Falade owes the Internal Revenue Service $49,269 in unpaid personal federal income taxes, according to a 2010 lien, and another $4,316 in New York state income taxes, the Cable reports.

The 96-year-old building was purchased by Falade in 1999 through an entity called Femi Realty Corp.

In November 2024, he transferred ownership to another company he controls, Isolag Realty Corp, signing the deed as both seller and buyer without any money changing hands, according to the newspaper.

Eight people died after a three-storey Brooklyn building linked to a Nigerian landlord with a history of housing violations collapsed. Photo: adsd

Source: Facebook

The building had 98 outstanding violations

Records from New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development showed that the collapsed building had 98 outstanding violations before the incident.

The violations included a leaking roof, defective doors, bedbug infestations and exposed electrical wiring.

Some of the complaints about the leaking roof dated back to 1976, with further violations recorded as recently as this year.

Falade was also sentenced to 12 days in jail in 2006 and fined $50,000 for civil contempt after failing to address more than 1,800 violations at 12 Brooklyn properties he owned at the time, Punch reports.

The violations included vermin infestations, exposed wires and leaking pipes.

Another building collapse

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that one person has died, and three others sustained injuries after a building collapsed in the Fadeyi area of Lagos State.

The collapse occurred on Akinola Street, off Ikorodu Road, with emergency responders mobilised to the scene following the incident.

Source: Legit.ng