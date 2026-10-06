Veteran actor Adebayo Salami got emotional during a goodwill speech at his son Femi Adebayo's new studio launch in Lagos

Femi Adebayo officially unveiled Euphoria 360Hub Studios in Ikeja on Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Top Nollywood stars, including Odunlade Adekola, RMD, Jide Kosoko and Kunle Afolayan, stormed the event

There was not a dry eye in the room when veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, was overcome with emotion while speaking at the official launch of his son Femi Adebayo's Euphoria 360Hub Studios in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The elder statesman of Yoruba cinema struggled to hold back tears as he delivered his goodwill speech, visibly moved by the scale of what his son had achieved. The heartfelt moment quickly became the most talked-about highlight of an already star-studded event.

Oga Bello gets emotional while speaking at Femi Adebayo's new movie hub launch. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Nollywood royalty turns out for Femi Adebayo

The launch drew some of the biggest names in Nigerian cinema, with actors Odunlade Adekola, Jide Kosoko, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan all turning up to celebrate the milestone.

Euphoria 360Hub Studios represents a significant investment in Nigeria's film production landscape, offering a dedicated space for movie and media creation in one of Lagos' busiest commercial districts.

For Adebayo Salami, a celebrated figure in Yoruba filmmaking himself, watching his son commission a state-of-the-art production facility was clearly an overwhelming moment. His tears during the speech reflected the great pride of a father who has witnessed his child carve out an independent legacy within the same industry he helped build.

Oga Bello reacts emotionally to his son Femi Adebayo's new achievement. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo, who has steadily grown into one of Nigeria's most prominent actor-producers, added the studio launch to a string of recent accomplishments that have cemented his standing in Nollywood.

Watch the emotional moment Oga Bello got emotional during his speech at Euphoria 360Hub Studios below:

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng