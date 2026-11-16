The $65 million IsDB–iDICE Debt Fund offers eligible Nigerian tech and creative businesses Sharia-compliant, asset-based financing

Murabaha financing uses a disclosed cost-plus-profit structure, so applicants should assess total costs and repayment terms

Lotus Bank, SunTrust Bank and Summit Bank are participating institutions; eligible businesses can apply through the official iDICE portal

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian technology and creative businesses seeking financing without conventional interest charges can explore a $65 million facility under the Federal Government-backed Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme.

The facility, known as the IsDB–iDICE Debt Fund, is supported by the Islamic Development Bank and operates through a Sharia-compliant financing structure.

FG unveils financing for Nigerian businesses via the iDICE scheme, names three banks to give non-interest loans. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Unlike conventional commercial loans, the arrangement uses a cost-plus-profit financing model known as Murabaha.

The facility is designed primarily to help qualifying businesses acquire equipment, machinery, technology and other productive assets.

How the non-interest financing works

Under the Murabaha arrangement, a financier purchases an eligible asset required by a business and resells it to the applicant at an agreed price.

The agreed price includes a disclosed profit margin.

Although the arrangement does not charge conventional interest, applicants must still meet their payment obligations.

For instance, a qualifying production company seeking equipment may obtain financing through an arrangement in which the financial institution purchases the equipment and resells it under agreed payment terms.

The structure differs from a conventional loan, where interest is generally charged on borrowed funds.

Business owners should therefore examine the total financing cost rather than assume the facility provides free money, according to MSMEAfrica's report.

FG identifies participating banks

According to the programme's published information, three non-interest financial institutions have been identified as participants in the financing arrangement.

They are Lotus Bank, SunTrust Bank and Summit Bank.

Eligible businesses may explore the financing opportunity through the official iDICE portal and participating institutions, subject to the applicable application procedures.

Importantly, the facility is not restricted to Muslim entrepreneurs.

Businesses that satisfy the eligibility conditions may apply regardless of their owners' religious backgrounds.

Businesses that can benefit

The facility targets qualifying businesses in technology and creative industries.

These include film production companies, animation studios, fashion businesses, digital enterprises and other eligible organisations requiring productive assets.

A photography business seeking professional equipment or an animation company planning to acquire specialised computers could potentially benefit.

However, the proposed assets and the applicant's business profile must satisfy the programme's requirements.

Application process and conditions

Interested applicants can access the official financing portal.

Businesses are advised to confirm the financing terms, asset requirements and repayment obligations before submitting applications.

The facility forms part of the wider $618 million iDICE Programme, which seeks to improve access to financing and strengthen Nigeria's technology and creative economy.

FG opens fresh funding opportunity for Nigerian businesses to access the iDICE scheme. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

FG unveils fresh N1bn funding opportunity

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has opened a financing opportunity for eligible Nigerian technology startups and creative businesses, offering loans ranging from ₦10 million to ₦1 billion.

The funding is available through the Bank of Industry (BOI) under the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme, designed to support businesses seeking capital for expansion.

Source: Legit.ng