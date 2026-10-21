Controversial cleric Odumeje shared the story of how he found his wife on the Honest Bunch Podcast, saying God gave him specific directions

Odumeje admitted he initially never planned to marry because of his spiritual calling, until criticism pushed him to reconsider

The cleric described a divine encounter in which God showed him a ring and later instructed him to turn back to a street where his wife appeared

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, the fiery Nigerian clergyman better known as Odumeje, has opened up about the extraordinary way he says he found his wife, crediting God with leading him directly to her.

Speaking on the recent episode of Honest Bunch Podcast which premiered on Monday, October 19, the cleric said marriage was never part of his original plan. He believed his spiritual calling left no room for a partner, explaining,

Odumeje recounts ring vision and street directions that led him to his wife. Credit: realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

"I don't believe that I would get married because of that kind spirit."

What changed his mind, he said, was public pressure. When people began linking his unmarried status to the source of his spiritual power, Odumeje felt he could not allow the speculation to taint what he considered a God-given gift. "I didn't want that to stain the power that Jesus gave me," he said.

God showed Odumeje a ring

Before making any move, Odumeje described a private spiritual moment in his room that he says set everything in motion. He had just returned from a family deliverance session when he received what he interpreted as a divine signal.

"On that day, I had come back from family deliverance. The Lord said to me, 'Stand up, pick your car and drive to three streets,'" he recounted. According to him, God pointed to the second street and told him his wife would be walking out of it.

He drove out but initially went past the street without stopping. Then came another instruction.

Odumeje reveals he never planned to marry until a spiritual encounter changed his path. Credit: realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

"God said, 'You have passed there. Turn back.' Immediately I turned, I saw my wife coming out from that street," he said.

Odumeje is married to Uju Ohanaemere. The couple has five children together.

Odumeje on marriage and ministry

The cleric's account paints a picture of a man who saw marriage not as a personal desire but as a divine assignment he eventually accepted. He said he had no particular woman in mind before the experience and was genuinely surprised by how specific the directions were.

His candid admission about once doubting whether he would ever marry, combined with the vivid retelling of how the encounter unfolded, drew wide attention from listeners of the podcast.

The video of Odumeje sharing how he met his wife is below:

Odumeje recalls life as a street fighter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Odumeje described himself as a dangerous man before becoming a preacher.

The Onitsha-based cleric said people paid him to fight their battles, with confrontations often scheduled in public.

Odumeje also recalled facing attacks from former associates after embracing Christianity and preaching on Onitsha streets, saying his faith and Bible verses helped him remain steadfast.

Source: Legit.ng