Popular cleric Odumeje opened up about his past life as a fighter-for-hire during an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast on October 18, 2026

Odumeje described how people paid him to confront those who bullied them, with confrontations staged publicly in Onitsha

The prophet also disclosed how former friends physically attacked him and seized his megaphone and Bible after his conversion

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, widely known as Odumeje or Indabosky Bahose, has spoken candidly about a turbulent chapter of his life long before he became one of Nigeria's most talked-about clergymen.

During an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast on October 18, 2026, the Onitsha-based preacher pushed back against the notion that he is a comedian.

Nigerian cleric Prophet Odumeje shares details of his past as people pay him to fight on their behalf. Photo: realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

"I don't do comedy," he stated firmly, describing himself instead as "a very dangerous man" who was equally stubborn growing up.

Odumeje went further, sharing that his reputation for fighting was so well-known in his community that people actively sought him out and paid him to handle their confrontations.

"People dey pay me for fight, and I will add them to my calendar," he said

The cleric explained that he would collect payment, fix a date, and ensure the showdown happened in public, typically around 5 or 6 p.m. once Onitsha's Women Market had closed for the day.

Odumeje: From street fighter to street preacher

His story took a striking turn when he eventually embraced Christianity and began walking the streets of Onitsha with a megaphone, sharing the gospel.

"I preach gospel street by street of Onitsha with my megaphone, and many laugh at me," he recounted.

His transformation did not go down well with his former associates.

According to Odumeje, they viewed the ridicule he received as a direct embarrassment to them and responded with violence on more than one occasion.

During one particular incident, they seized his megaphone and Bible before beating him.

Despite the attacks, Odumeje said his faith held steady. He drew strength from Scripture, citing Psalm 12:6, Numbers 23, and Deuteronomy 31:6, and said he remained grounded in the belief that God never fails or deceives His people.

Watch Odumeje speak about his life before becoming a prophet in the YouTube video below:

Nigerians react to Odumeje's story

The interview sparked a wave of reactions on social media:

@BenjaminLuabi:

"People dey pay for you for fight, yet you abandoned your property in the village because of Ipob😂😂😂"

@donheskey79:

"Egbe wager, the only prophet that speaks truth to power."

@hony8800:

"Indaboski himself ☺️"

@Praise_timi08:

"A very dangelous man 😌"

@D_Conservatives:

"Same person wey one soldier small boy dey slap when they came to demolish his shop. All Na mouth"

@NkemdirimN70315:

"The indabosky Bahose ,the liquid metal and the lion himself. You and story na 5&6"

Prophet Odumeje recounts attacks by former friends after he abandoned his former lifestyle to preach across Onitsha. Photo: realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy shares warm moment with Odumeje

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video from businessman Jowizaza’s Lagos party showed Afrobeats star Burna Boy sharing a warm exchange with controversial cleric Chukwuemeka Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski.

The footage, which circulated on X on October 12, captured the singer smoking what viewers identified as Igbo before approaching Odumeje, with both men hugging, laughing and chatting as guests recorded them.

Their unexpected interaction sparked amusement and reactions online, with many commenting on the contrast between Burna Boy’s public image and Odumeje’s role as a preacher.

Source: Legit.ng