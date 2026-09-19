Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, made a loved-up public appearance at the Bestie Jesu Concert 2026 in Lagos

A clip captured the moment Abraham kissed her husband and grew emotional at the faith and worship event she organised

The couple's display comes after UK-based commentator Bukky Jesse claimed the pair were no longer on good terms

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, showed up together at her Bestie Jesu Concert 2026 on Saturday, September 19, in what fans are calling a heartwarming public reunion.

A clip from the event captured the moment Abraham leaned in to kiss Ajeyemi during the event, visibly moved by his presence. The gathering, which Abraham hosted, brought together friends, family, and fans for an evening of faith, worship, and music in Lagos.

Toyin Abraham and husband Kola Ajeyemi make their first public appearance after rumours about their marriage. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The couple's appearance together carries extra weight given recent chatter about the state of their marriage. UK-based Nigerian social media commentator Bukky Jesse had alleged that Abraham and Ajeyemi were no longer on good terms and that the actress had moved into her newly built home separately.

The claims spread rapidly online before Abraham addressed them publicly.

Legit.ng also reported that the actress, at the same concert, opened up about personal struggles in the past. She revealed she had a miscarriage while working on a film project.

Fans gush over loved-up moment between Toyin Abraham and her husband at her music concert. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Watch the sweet moment between Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi at the concert below:

Reactions to Toyin Abraham and her husband's display

Nigerians online were quick to share their feelings about the clip, with many expressing relief and joy on Instagram. Read the comments below:

@ife_sheu wrote:

"Anty Toyin is just a sweet baby girl 😍😍😍"

@princessadey1 commented:

"Together forever in Jesus name"

@olaniyan.kemmy said:

"Bukky jesee how far"

@moren_khay reacted:

"Her husband and always surprising her 😂"

@abikemustapha shared:

"This is so sweet, Oluwa sheun this is the part that make me happy most"

@funmie_babs wrote:

"Have been waiting for this moment may this marriage never scatter"

@bam_bam0511 commented:

"This woman love her husband scatter 😂"

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng