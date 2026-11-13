Eric Chelle has announced his Super Eagles starting 11 to face Tanzania in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match.

Nigeria will face the Taifa stars in a doubleheader on matchdays three and four of the qualifying series with the first leg today at Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Eric Chelle confirms Super Eagles' starting 11 to face Tanzania. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

Madagascar’s 1-1 draw against Guinea-Bissau put Nigeria back in control if they win their remaining matches without having to depend on other results.

Eric Chelle during his pre-match conference urged his players to focus on their remaining matches and put the Guinea-Bissau loss behind them.

Chelle confirms Super Eagles' XI

Eric Chelle went for a 4-4-2, with a slight modification of his preferred formation which deploys 2 strikers.

This time he opted for four midfielders, with Ademola Lookman joining Akor Adams up front, with Tolu Arokodare and Taiwo Awoniyi on the bench.

Semi Ajayi who came with a fitness issue drops to the bench for the trusted duo of Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick.

Stanley Nwabali Abdullahi Bewene - Calvin Bassey - Benjamin Fredrick - Ola Aina Wilfred Ndidi - Alhassan Yusuf - Alex Iwobi - Tochukwu Nnadi Ademola Lookman - Akor Adams

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania on matchday three of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

The first leg of the match will be played in Nigeria and will be broadcast on multiple TV channels and streaming platforms for Nigerian audiences.

Source: Legit.ng