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Alaafin’s Queen’s Gesture of Respect to Obasanjo As Ex-President Acknowledges Her Sparks Admiration
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Alaafin’s Queen’s Gesture of Respect to Obasanjo As Ex-President Acknowledges Her Sparks Admiration

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • A video of Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade, wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, kneeling before former President Olusegun Obasanjo went viral online
  • The moment happened during a chieftaincy title conferment ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, attended by several prominent figures
  • Nigerians reacted with admiration to the queen's display of Yoruba cultural respect for the elder statesman

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A video capturing a rare and moving moment of cultural deference has taken social media by storm, showing Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade, the wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, kneeling to pay her respects to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a high-profile chieftaincy event.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 11, when His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, the Alaafin of Oyo, conferred the prestigious title of Bobagunwa of Yoruba Land on Omoba Dr. Olurotimi Olasode-Martins, Jagunmolu of Owu Kingdom. Former President Obasanjo was among the distinguished guests who attended the occasion.

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Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade, kneels before Olusegun Obasanjo at event.
Former president Obasanjo's acknowleges Alaafin of Oyo's queen at event. Credit: obasanjo/alaafinofoyo
Source: Instagram

The clip that set tongues wagging centres on a specific point during the former president's address. As Obasanjo spoke, he acknowledged the queen, who was seated beside the Alaafin, alongside other traditional rulers. In response, Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade immediately went on her knees as a mark of respect for the elder statesman, drawing widespread admiration from viewers online.

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In related news, Legit.ng reported that reactions trailed how Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu greeted the Alaafin of Oyo at a Lagos event.

Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade’s gesture towards Obasanjo moved viewers and celebrated Yoruba respect for elders.
Former President Obasanjo, Alaafin of Oyo, and others attend a coronation ceremony. Credit: obasanjo
Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Alaafin's queen kneels to greet Obasanjo is below:

Comments about Alaafin's queen

The video stirred conversation across social media, with many Nigerians celebrating the gesture as a genuine expression of Yoruba values and tradition on Twitter.

@Feyisikeadeyemi noted a distinction in titles, writing:

"She is ayaba not olori."

@gbolahane48 shared a mix of surprise and pride:

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"I'm surprised Alafin of oyo didn't stand up to greet baba..sincerely I'm happy. OYO ALAFIN"

@jose66542 kept it short and appreciative:

"Beautiful culture"

@aremoapede tied the moment to a broader cultural identity:

"The Ọmọlúwàbí ethos will always reflect in you as Yorùbá no matter the level of position you're holding in life"

Alaafin's 420-year-old palace tortoise dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo Kingdom lost one of its most enduring historical relics after Baba, a 420-year-old tortoise kept at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, died following a brief illness.

Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, confirmed the death in a statement. He said the animal had become an inseparable part of the palace's identity and the oral history of the Yoruba people.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Olusegun ObasanjoOyo State
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