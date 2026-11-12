A video of Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade, wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, kneeling before former President Olusegun Obasanjo went viral online

The moment happened during a chieftaincy title conferment ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, attended by several prominent figures

Nigerians reacted with admiration to the queen's display of Yoruba cultural respect for the elder statesman

A video capturing a rare and moving moment of cultural deference has taken social media by storm, showing Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade, the wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, kneeling to pay her respects to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a high-profile chieftaincy event.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 11, when His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, the Alaafin of Oyo, conferred the prestigious title of Bobagunwa of Yoruba Land on Omoba Dr. Olurotimi Olasode-Martins, Jagunmolu of Owu Kingdom. Former President Obasanjo was among the distinguished guests who attended the occasion.

Former president Obasanjo's acknowleges Alaafin of Oyo's queen at event. Credit: obasanjo/alaafinofoyo

Source: Instagram

The clip that set tongues wagging centres on a specific point during the former president's address. As Obasanjo spoke, he acknowledged the queen, who was seated beside the Alaafin, alongside other traditional rulers. In response, Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade immediately went on her knees as a mark of respect for the elder statesman, drawing widespread admiration from viewers online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that reactions trailed how Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu greeted the Alaafin of Oyo at a Lagos event.

Former President Obasanjo, Alaafin of Oyo, and others attend a coronation ceremony. Credit: obasanjo

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Alaafin's queen kneels to greet Obasanjo is below:

Comments about Alaafin's queen

The video stirred conversation across social media, with many Nigerians celebrating the gesture as a genuine expression of Yoruba values and tradition on Twitter.

@Feyisikeadeyemi noted a distinction in titles, writing:

"She is ayaba not olori."

@gbolahane48 shared a mix of surprise and pride:

"I'm surprised Alafin of oyo didn't stand up to greet baba..sincerely I'm happy. OYO ALAFIN"

@jose66542 kept it short and appreciative:

"Beautiful culture"

@aremoapede tied the moment to a broader cultural identity:

"The Ọmọlúwàbí ethos will always reflect in you as Yorùbá no matter the level of position you're holding in life"

Alaafin's 420-year-old palace tortoise dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo Kingdom lost one of its most enduring historical relics after Baba, a 420-year-old tortoise kept at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, died following a brief illness.

Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, confirmed the death in a statement. He said the animal had become an inseparable part of the palace's identity and the oral history of the Yoruba people.

Source: Legit.ng