Oyo governor Seyi Makinde said he has held talks with both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi about the 2027 presidential race

Makinde said discussions are still ongoing and no outcome has been ruled out, including a possible collaboration or rivalry

The governor also addressed the prospect of working with President Tinubu, citing a past broken agreement as a sticking point

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Oyo State governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde has said he remains open to working with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

Makinde made the remarks during an interview with Arise Television aired on Friday, November 13, and monitored by Legit.ng. He stated that discussions with both politicians are still active and that no outcome has been closed off.

Seyi Makinde says he remains open to working with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

"I've had engagement with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. I've had engagement with H.E. Peter Obi," he said. "And I said, look, this is our country. And I still believe that even with this little time before the election proper, we're not stopping. We're still discussing."

The governor said the conversations could produce a range of political arrangements before the election.

"Depending on what we see between now and the election time, we may be rivals; we may be collaborators. One may be the client of the other," he said.

Makinde on opposition alliance

When asked whether he would pursue an alliance with other opposition figures, the Oyo State governor framed any such decision around the goal of reforming the country's direction.

"To reset Nigeria, yes," he said.

On the question of whether he would prefer Atiku or Obi as a potential partner, Makinde said the choice would need to be grounded in evidence and public opinion rather than sentiment.

"To arrive at a decision, you need data. We just won't take an emotional decision and say, 'oh, it's you'," he said. "We also have, you know, the sentiment from the people; all of those things you put together and arrive at the best approach."

Makinde also said he considered Obi qualified to lead the country, and described himself as willing to collaborate broadly across political lines.

"I'm willing to work with any Nigerian, even if you're in the APC," he said.

Makinde speaks on 'broken agreement' with Tinubu

However, when asked whether that openness extended to President Bola Tinubu, the governor drew a distinction based on personal experience.

"Well, he is… but I've had a certain experience with him, where agreement was signed and he didn't keep to it. I've not had that issue with maybe former VP Atiku Abubakar or H.E. Peter Obi," he said.

Makinde did not provide additional details about the agreement he referenced or when it was made.

Watch Makinde's video below via the X post:

Read more on 2027 election

Dickson boasts of presidential credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seriake Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Obi for the 2027 elections.

Dickson, the NDC founder, stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.

He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.

Source: Legit.ng