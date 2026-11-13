2027 Election: Seyi Makinde Speaks on Possible Collaboration With Atiku, Peter Obi
- Oyo governor Seyi Makinde said he has held talks with both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi about the 2027 presidential race
- Makinde said discussions are still ongoing and no outcome has been ruled out, including a possible collaboration or rivalry
- The governor also addressed the prospect of working with President Tinubu, citing a past broken agreement as a sticking point
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo State - Oyo State governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde has said he remains open to working with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.
Makinde made the remarks during an interview with Arise Television aired on Friday, November 13, and monitored by Legit.ng. He stated that discussions with both politicians are still active and that no outcome has been closed off.
"I've had engagement with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. I've had engagement with H.E. Peter Obi," he said. "And I said, look, this is our country. And I still believe that even with this little time before the election proper, we're not stopping. We're still discussing."
The governor said the conversations could produce a range of political arrangements before the election.
"Depending on what we see between now and the election time, we may be rivals; we may be collaborators. One may be the client of the other," he said.
Makinde on opposition alliance
When asked whether he would pursue an alliance with other opposition figures, the Oyo State governor framed any such decision around the goal of reforming the country's direction.
"To reset Nigeria, yes," he said.
On the question of whether he would prefer Atiku or Obi as a potential partner, Makinde said the choice would need to be grounded in evidence and public opinion rather than sentiment.
"To arrive at a decision, you need data. We just won't take an emotional decision and say, 'oh, it's you'," he said. "We also have, you know, the sentiment from the people; all of those things you put together and arrive at the best approach."
Makinde also said he considered Obi qualified to lead the country, and described himself as willing to collaborate broadly across political lines.
"I'm willing to work with any Nigerian, even if you're in the APC," he said.
Makinde speaks on 'broken agreement' with Tinubu
However, when asked whether that openness extended to President Bola Tinubu, the governor drew a distinction based on personal experience.
"Well, he is… but I've had a certain experience with him, where agreement was signed and he didn't keep to it. I've not had that issue with maybe former VP Atiku Abubakar or H.E. Peter Obi," he said.
Makinde did not provide additional details about the agreement he referenced or when it was made.
Watch Makinde's video below via the X post:
Read more on 2027 election
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- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
Dickson boasts of presidential credentials
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seriake Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Obi for the 2027 elections.
Dickson, the NDC founder, stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.
He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.