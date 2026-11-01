Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James has jokingly expressed heartbreak after her daughter said “Dada” before “Mama”

The designer lamented that she carried her baby for 10 months, only for the little girl to inherit her father's facial features and call him first

Veekee's husband, Femi Atere, and the designer welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eliana Adeife Atere, earlier this year

Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Veekee James has shared a hilarious account of what she described as a painful betrayal by her daughter.

The designer, who recently embraced motherhood, took to social media to share a video of her baby girl saying “Dada” before “Mama”.word.

Veekee James's daughter calls her dad's name first. Photos: @veekee_james/IG.

Source: Instagram

In her reaction, she jokingly expressed disappointment that the little girl had chosen her father, Femi Atere, over her despite carrying her throughout pregnancy.

Veekee James laments daughter's first word

The fashion designer said she carried her daughter for 10 months, only for the baby to take after her father's face and say “Dada” first.

She expressed her mock heartbreak in a caption accompanying the video.

“You carried her for 10 months only for her to steal daddy’s face and say ‘Dada’ first. This Génder? Fear them. My chest still hurts,” she wrote.

Veekee's reaction gave a humorous glimpse into the playful competition some parents experience when their babies begin speaking.

For the designer, the fact that her daughter appeared to favour her father's face and said his name first was apparently too much to take.

Veekee and her husband, Femi Atere, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eliana Adeife Atere, earlier this year.

The couple's journey into parenthood has since offered glimpses of their family life.

Watch the Instagram video of Veekee James' reaction here:

Reactions trail Veekee James' video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@jenni_frank stated:

"She didn’t stutter shaa, she repeated it over and over again for you to know she meant it, Take heart veekee"

@symplysimi noted:

"I'm on your side. So I just came here to say it's not the real "dada". It's like dadayanmo. It doesn't mean anything yet so he's not the winner. Also, she's starting to look like you"

@lalaakindoju shared:

"Sorry love. It hurts o. My two children did same. But don't worry once they start saying mama, they will be on a roll"

Veekee James laments about daughter calling dad's name. Photo: @veekee_james/IG.

Source: Instagram

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng