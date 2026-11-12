Nigerian gospel singer Sunmisola Agbebi has recounted how her former fiancé died on the day he was expected to meet her father

She said she received a phone call informing her that the man had been shot while she was fasting and praying at home

The singer also recalled how she heard what she described as God's voice asking what she would do if He took the man away

Nigerian gospel singer Sunmisola Agbebi has opened up about one of the most painful experiences of her life, recounting how she lost a man she was preparing to marry.

The singer shared the emotional story during an interview on 1Soaking Channel, explaining that their relationship had progressed to the point where both families knew about their plans.

Sunmisola Agbebi explains that their relationship had progressed to the point where both families knew about their plans. Photos: @sunmisolaagbebi/IG.

Source: UGC

In a particularly heartbreaking twist, her father was scheduled to meet her fiancé on the very day he died.

How Sunmisola learnt about her fiancé's death

Recounting the incident, Sunmisola said she was at home fasting and praying when she came across an Instagram post about a ministerial friend who had lost her husband.

She said the news deeply affected her, prompting her to pray for the grieving woman and ask God to strengthen her.

However, shortly after finishing the prayer, she received a call from her friend's brother informing her that her fiancé had been shot and was being taken to the hospital.

The singer said she was numb and struggled to process the news before rushing to see him.

According to her account, the hospital did not immediately attend to him because of the circumstances surrounding his gunshot injury and the need for police documentation.

Perhaps the most striking part of her account was her recollection of an experience weeks before the incident.

She said she was walking towards church when she heard what she described as God's voice asking: “If I take this person, what will you do?”

Sunmisola admitted that she did not know how to process the question at the time and responded without fully understanding its significance.

After her fiancé's death, she said she questioned God about what had happened and wondered what lesson she was expected to learn.

Watch the Instagram video of Sunmisola Agbebi's interview here:

Sunmisola Agbebi says she questioned God about what had happened and wondered what lesson she was expected to learn. Photos @sunmisolaagbebi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye welcome first child

In a previous report, Gospel singers Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi welcomed their first child together a year after their wedding.

The celebrity couple shared their pre-maternity photos, which have since gone viral, as they announced the good news.

Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi's fans, followers and colleagues have since flooded their comment section to congratulate them.

Source: Legit.ng