Gospel singers Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi welcomed their first child together a year after their wedding

The celebrity couple shared their pre-maternity photos which have since gone viral as they announced the good news

Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi's fans and followers as well as their colleagues have since flooded their comment section to congratulate them

It is a moment of celebration for gospel singers and couple Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi as they welcome their first child together.

Sunmisola and Okeleye, who tied the knot in an elaborate event in 2023, shared heartwarming pre-maternity photos as they announced the birth of their child.

Gospel Singers Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye become parents. Credit: yinkaokeleye

Source: Instagram

However, as of the time of this report, the lovebirds had yet to reveal the gender of their baby or share a picture.

Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote in a caption:

"Jesus gives the best gifts We are grateful Lord."

See Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye's pictures as they welcome their first child together below:

Recall that one of the clips from Sunmisola and Okeleye's wedding made headlines after they turned the event into a church revival.

Celebs, fans congratulate couple

Legit.ng captured some of the messages Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi's wellwishers, read them below:

officialjudikay:

"Thank you Jesus!!!! Huge congratulations."

okopi_peterson:

"Congratulations dear Famil."

n_j.a.y:

"Indeed! He sure gives the best of gifts! Congratulations family!"

treasure_sapphire

"Congratulations to you both. Thank you Jesus.."

_quinloriee:

"Wow, the way I screamed Jesus congratulation."

moromoluwatiketike:

"My YardPeople💙"

"Thank you Jesusssssssssssss."

dr.praiseodun:

"Thank you Jesus!!! Congratulations sir and ma."

_hosannadaniels:

"Incoming ………🫣😜 Glory to Jesussssss."

natasha.mupeta.372:

"@spiwe_walubita you were right mummy Congratulations to you both."

olayodejuliana:

"Praise GOD!!!!! I’m so happy for you two, congratulations."

Deborah Enenche welcomes first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Paul Enenche became a granddad after his first daughter welcomed a baby boy.

The clergyman shared a heartwarming video of his family as they celebrated with his daughter and her husband.

Prominent Nigerians and fans also flooded Pastor Enenche's page to celebrate with his family.

