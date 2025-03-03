Nigerian gospel singer Sunmisola Agbebi and her husband, Yinka Okeleye, trended online following their recent ministration

A video showed Sunmisola delivering a song on a church podium when it looked like she was struggling to maintain her usual vocal strength

Yinka’s reaction after that caught the attention of many as they took to different social media platforms to react to the situation

Nigerian gospel singer Sunmisola Agbebi and her husband, Yinka Okeleye, recently captivated hearts with a sweet display of love and support during one of their music ministrations.

A video that surfaced on Sunday evening, March 2, gained attention online as it showed Yinka stepping in to assist his wife while she was performing on stage.

Gospel singers Yinka Okeleye and wife Sunmisola Agbebi melt hearts. Credit: @yinkaokeleye

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Sunmisola was seen singing with her backup choir, but it appeared she was having difficulty hitting certain high notes.

Noticing her struggle, Yinka immediately responded by taking action.

Yinka grabbed a microphone and joined her on stage. Sunmisola kept her head bowed in focus when her husband's voice filled the space. She looked up to see him on the podium with her, and her face immediately lit up with a smile.

Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka celebrate first year in marriage. Credit: @credit: @yinkaokeleye

Source: UGC

Reacting to the remarkable moment, one of their fans wrote in a viral post on Elon Musk's X:

"Just watched a video where Sunmisola's voice was cracking during a ministration and she couldn't pitch like she'll normally do, her husband grabbed a mic, got on the stage and gave her the support she needed."

Watch the video below:

Sunmisola and her husband spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

prettydiva1100 said:

"Motherhood is a beautiful. It comes with changes in different forms. I pray that her voice will always be magical for the Lord."

oluwolecharlly wrote:

"Points….backups are zombies,love on display, hubby tried but would have loved him to take on the lead in that moment and instrumentation seem not to be occupying the space to help her….…over all beautiful to watch."

divadeoorganics said:

"I don’t know the most beautiful word to use for this video. It’s just so beautiful, encouraging and supportive."

mo_rire_ba wrote:

"Who else watched like 10x smiling like mumu 😍😂🔥❤️this is so sweet to watch."

adenikemac said:

"She didn't need to ask for help, he understood her struggles in the moment even when she was trying to be strong. God bless them!"

ellaazdelicacies said:

"And the back ups just stood doing nothing? Sigh 😮‍💨 Thank God for sensitive sensible supportive partners . May we marry them , may we be them ."

iamfaithie_o said:

"It’s her reaction when he stepped in, she raised her head and nodded more like “thank you, u just know” so sweet and sensitive of the hubby😍😍😍. Btw, all those backup singers are for what??? Decoration?"

fay_thiee reacted:

"So beautiful 😍❤️ such a great Partner🙌... the backups sha, you have just one job, Back up(open ur mouth and sing out)...abi their mic wasn't working?😂."

nehll_ee wrote:

"When I watched this ministration i kept asking myself shey these backup singers know their job? Thank God for her husband."

Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye welcome first child

In a previous report, Gospel singers Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi welcomed their first child together a year after their wedding.

The celebrity couple shared their pre-maternity photos which have since gone viral as they announced the good news.

Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi's fans, followers and colleagues have since flooded their comment section to congratulate them.

