Gospel singer Yinka Okeleye has proposed to his colleague Sunmisola Agbebi in a sweet video which has gone viral online

Yinka took to his Instagram page to express gratitude to God after Sunmisola said yes to forever with him

The proposal as stunned many fans and followers of the gospel singers as many pointed out the deep connection during many of their live performances

Popular gospel singers Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi have taken their relationship to another level.

This comes as Yinka took to his Instagram page to share a sweet video showing the moment he proposed to his co-minister in a colourful ceremony, and of course, Sunmisola said ‘Yes’ to forever with him.

Yinka Okeleye proposes to Sunmisola Agbebi. Credit: @yinka_okeleye @sunmisola_agbebi

The worship singer shared the exciting news with fans and followers on Instagram as he added a caption that read:

“The Love of My Life said YES So grateful to God to walk Life’s Journe With You I Love You AYOMIDE.”

Watch the adorable video below:

Sunmisola is famous for her song, ' My Daddy, My Daddy.' The lovebirds are known for always performing together during their ministration.

Netizens react as Sunmisola Agbebi accepts Yinka Okeleye’s proposal

Legit.ng captioned some of the reactions, see them below:

veekee_james:

"Omg you guys we waited too long for this Congratulations ❤️."

mercyjoy_:

"Who else went back to their worship videos after seeing this?? Gather here!!! We have a brief meeting."

sugarcheekah:

"I talk am! The chemistry in that video wasn’t just ordinary! Congrats my pple❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

xcel_gram:

"Congratulations ooooo @sunmisola_agbebi please drop the remaining songs from AiiiH concert Abeg ❤️."

funkebucknor:

"We have a wedding to plan @zapphaire_events."

illumineart:

"Every time Yinka: if i ever needed you, I need you now Sunmi: tell them We don finally understand ."

mrjimmymichaels:

"This is so wonderful ... So many marriages this year yayyyyyyy."

