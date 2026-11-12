BEDC Electricity Plc has announced the completion of its November 2026 Meter Asset Provider (MAP) meter refund cycle

Eligible customers have been notified through SMS and email, with refund tokens available for retrieval through the company's online portal

The electricity distribution company advised customers with monthly refunds and arrears to load their tokens sequentially to access their refunds

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BEDC Electricity Plc has announced the completion of its November 2026 refund cycle for customers who purchased electricity meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) initiative.

The electricity distribution company said eligible customers had received SMS and email notifications containing their refund tokens.

BEDC sends refund tokens to eligible electricity customers, gives retrieval steps Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

In a notice to customers, BEDC explained that those who had not received the notifications could retrieve their refund tokens through its dedicated online portal.

The development provides an opportunity for customers who paid for meters under the MAP programme to access refunds in line with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission's (NERC) directives.

How BEDC customers can retrieve their refund tokens

BEDC advised eligible customers to visit its MAP Meter Refund Portal and enter their meter numbers to check and retrieve their refund tokens.

Customers who have not received notifications through SMS or email were also advised to visit the nearest BEDC customer care office to update their registered phone numbers and email addresses.

The company said updating contact information would help ensure that eligible customers receive refund notifications.

BEDC gives instructions on loading refund tokens

The electricity distribution company also cautioned customers who have both monthly refund tokens and arrears to load the tokens sequentially.

It said following the required sequence was necessary to ensure successful access to refunds under the latest review of the MAP refund process.

The notice comes amid efforts by electricity distribution companies to implement meter refund arrangements for customers who paid for meters under the MAP scheme.

BEDC announces refund completion, warns customers against incorrect token loading Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ikeja Electric publishes MAP refund eligibility details

Meanwhile, Ikeja Electric Plc has also informed customers who participated in the MAP initiative that they can check their refund eligibility and the applicable process on its website.

The company directed customers to its MAP refund eligibility portal for further information.

Ikeja Electric stressed that only customers who participated in the MAP initiative qualified for the refund.

It also provided an email address, maprefundcomplaints@ikejaelectric.com, for customers with complaints or enquiries relating to the refund process.

DisCos explain outages in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 5 electricity distribution companies across Nigeria have issued separate statements explaining power cuts and supply reductions affecting customers in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and other states, citing causes ranging from grid shortfalls to technical faults and scheduled maintenance.

Ikeja Electric, which covers much of Lagos State, told customers that reduced electricity supply hours across its network resulted from insufficient power allocation from the national grid.

The company said it was engaging relevant stakeholders to improve supply and would distribute available electricity as fairly as possible across its coverage area.

Source: Legit.ng