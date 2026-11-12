Flamingos captain Harmony Chidi opened up about her mother's opposition to her football career during an interview after Nigeria's historic World Cup win

Chidi revealed that her grandmother was the only family member who supported her dream, but has since passed away

The 17-year-old also spoke about injuries, lost friendships, and her ambition to surpass Asisat Oshoala as Nigeria's greatest female footballer

Nigeria's U-17 Women's World Cup-winning captain, Harmony Chidi, has spoken candidly about the personal battles she fought before rising to lead the Flamingos to global glory, disclosing that her mother initially refused to support her football ambitions and pushed her towards marriage instead.

Chidi made the disclosure while reflecting on her path in the sport, revealing that the only family member who stood by her during those early years was her grandmother, who has since passed away.

Harmony Chidi has revealed that her mother opposed her football ambition and wanted her to get married instead. Photo by Joern Pollex

Source: Getty Images

"When I started football, my mama didn't allow me play, she didn't want me playing football, she wanted me to get married. Only my grandma encouraged me and now my grandma is no more, it's just me and my mum now," she told BBC News Pidgin.

The revelation offers a rare look at the obstacles Chidi had to clear long before she lifted the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup trophy, after Nigeria defeated Japan 2-1 in the final to become the first African nation to win the competition.

Grandmother's support shaped Chidi's early career

Chidi described her grandmother as a critical figure during the most uncertain period of her football journey.

When her mother withheld approval, the older woman stepped in and urged her to keep playing, providing the encouragement she needed to continue.

The loss of her grandmother has since left Chidi with her mother and sister as her only close family member, though the nature of that relationship appears to have evolved following her remarkable achievements on the world stage.

Injuries and isolation tested Chidi's determination

Chidi also spoke about injuries as one of the hardest challenges she has experienced since taking up football.

She said her periods of physical setback drove away people she considered friends, leaving her to cope largely alone.

"Nothing hard me pass injury, all my friends leave me, nobody wan associate with me," she said.

Despite the isolation, Chidi drew inspiration from some of the game's biggest names.

She named Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, England captain Harry Kane, Barcelona winger Raphinha, and Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala as players who motivate her to keep pushing.

Looking ahead, the Flamingos captain has set herself a target that few would dare to voice: she wants to become greater than Oshoala, Nigeria's most decorated female footballer and a multiple winner of the African Women's Player of the Year award.

Harmony Chidi sends warning to Japan

Legit.ng previously reported about Flamingos captain Chidi’s message to Japan ahead of Nigeria’s first FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final.

Japan have won the title once and beaten Nigeria at the U-20 level, but the Flamingos won the final, making history as the first African champions of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng