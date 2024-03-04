Laide Bakre eventually had her much-talked-about book launch which took place over the weekend on the island

Videos of the actress's dresses to the event surfaced online after the event and her fans were not happy with it

In the video, she wore a cream jumpsuit and an orange long jacket while in another video, she wore a knee-length blue gown

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, had her book launch over the weekend, and videos from the event were sighted on social media.

The mother of three had put together a book on how to make millions of naira in a few months. She also shared her experience in the book. The event was attended by some of her friends and colleagues in the movie industry.

In the recording sighted online, the actress was wearing a cream jumpsuit and orange kimono with an open sneaker. In the second video, she wore a sky-blue knee-length gown and was dancing with one of her guests at the event. Fans were however not pleased with her appearance.

Laide Bakare's dresses to book launch causes stir. Photocredit @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Laide Bakare jumps in excitement

In one of the videos, the actress was seen jumping around happily before her event started. At one point, she threw away her kimono after removing it.

Fans also took a swipe at her for the make-up she did as they wanted to know the artist who did it for her.

Bakare dances with Yomi Fabiyi

In another clip, the mother of three who was rumored to have found love was seen giving some dance moves to the song played by DJ.

She was seen in the company of her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi as they danced together.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Bakare at her book launch. Here are some of the comments below:

@mo_jolaoluwa_:

"Why is the clothe looking like PJ masks costume."

@2turexbeauty_:

'Talo mu werey wa? Not her feeling herself by throwing the radarada satin to the crow. Trying to do like music.'

2o_dunolah;

"I’m concern about who sew that jumpsuit."

@floraezenwoye:

"She's happy having fun...good exercises too."

@adigunestheroluwaferanmi:

"Is she drunk???"

@habykeh:

"Which one of you gave aunty codeine to drink?"

@tbabyemioga:

"Leave classy for Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe and Seillat."

@selected_dammy:

"Book lunch turned owanbe."

@zainabbisolaoduola:

"Two mad people."

@potable_ty:

"Jesu see shoe."

@abisola_sileola_akinrimisi_1:

"Which tailor sew this clothes."

Bakare shows off cars, house

Legit.ng had reported that Bakare had set a new record for many of her colleagues in the movie industry.

She unveiled two new cars and her new house in Lekki. She shared pictures of her latest acquisition of why her fans congratulated her.

So people were not uncomfortable with it as they asked where she got the money from.

Source: Legit.ng