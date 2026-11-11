The Luxembourg government established a minimum age of 18 for foreign nationals seeking citizenship by naturalisation

It is noteworthy that a separate application route exists for individuals born in Luxembourg, with eligibility starting at age 12

The age requirements are rooted in the Law of 8 March 2017 on Luxembourgish nationality, which took effect on April 1, 2017

The Luxembourg government has set 18 as the minimum age at which foreign nationals may apply for Luxembourgish citizenship through naturalisation, as defined under the country's national legislation.

According to the Law of 8 March 2017 on Luxembourgish nationality, which came into force on April 1, 2017, applicants pursuing citizenship by naturalisation must have reached the age of majority before submitting their application.

Luxembourg sets a minimum age for foreigners applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Ullstein Bild, Kateryna_Mostova

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The law governs the full range of pathways through which a person may acquire Luxembourgish nationality.

Citizenship by option for those born in Luxembourg

A separate and distinct route exists for individuals who were born in Luxembourg. Under the same legislation, applications by option are available to qualifying individuals from the age of 12, making the threshold significantly lower than the naturalisation route open to foreign nationals generally.

The option route differs from naturalisation in both its eligibility basis and its procedural requirements, applying specifically to those with a direct connection to Luxembourg by birth.

Luxembourg citizenship: What the law covers

The 2017 law replaced earlier nationality legislation and introduced a consolidated framework covering acquisition, loss, and recovery of Luxembourgish nationality. It applies to all individuals seeking to become citizens, whether through naturalisation, option, or other recognised pathways.

Luxembourg, a small but prosperous Grand Duchy at the heart of Europe, has one of the highest proportions of foreign residents of any country in the world, with non-nationals making up nearly half of its total population.

This demographic reality makes the country's citizenship rules particularly relevant to a large share of its residents.

Foreign nationals considering an application are advised to consult the full text of the 2017 law to confirm all eligibility conditions beyond the age requirement, including residency duration and language proficiency criteria.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Luxembourg launched a new 10-year passport and confirmed the cost for applicants.

Luxembourg's residency requirement for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Luxembourg shared how long foreigners must reside in the country before seeking citizenship.

According to Luxembourg's official public services portal, adults who have lived legally in Luxembourg for at least 20 years are eligible to apply for nationality through the option process.

The final year of residence before the declaration is submitted must have been continuous and uninterrupted.

Source: Legit.ng