NMDPRA has given Dangote Refinery, marketers and other stakeholders until December 9, 2026, to comment on proposed petroleum pricing guidelines

The framework aims to improve transparency, competition and efficiency, but does not set petrol pump prices

Stakeholders can submit recommendations online and attend an Abuja consultation forum on January 5, 2027

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has given Dangote Refinery, petroleum marketers, importers and other industry stakeholders until December 9, 2026, to submit their contributions to a proposed Petroleum Products Pricing Framework.

The move is part of efforts by the Federal Government to establish clearer pricing guidelines for petroleum products in Nigeria's downstream oil and gas sector.

Dangote Refinery and marketers get fresh deadline to adopt FG's fuel pricing strategy Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

In a notice signed by its Authority Chief Executive, Rabiu Abdullahi Umar, the regulator announced a 21-day consultation period to allow industry operators to examine the proposal and make recommendations before its formal adoption.

The NMDPRA said the exercise was in compliance with Sections 32 and 122 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, which provide for stakeholder engagement in developing regulatory frameworks.

Dangote Refinery, marketers receive new directive

The consultation covers a broad range of operators involved in Nigeria's petroleum supply chain.

They include licensed refiners such as Dangote Refinery, petroleum importers, wholesale suppliers, independent marketers, depot operators, terminal owners, transporters, distributors and industry associations.

According to the regulator, participants are expected to review the proposed framework and provide technical and commercial recommendations that could shape its implementation.

The Authority explained that the initiative seeks to promote transparency, competition and efficiency in petroleum product pricing while maintaining appropriate regulatory oversight.

What new pricing framework means for Nigerians

The proposed framework comes amid continued adjustments in petrol and diesel prices, with consumers and businesses closely monitoring changes in refinery, depot and retail prices.

A clearer pricing structure could improve transparency in how petroleum products are priced, and help stakeholders understand the factors influencing market adjustments.

However, the consultation does not amount to an immediate government directive fixing petrol pump prices.

The eventual impact on consumers will depend on the provisions adopted following consultations and how they are implemented.

FG moves to regulate petrol prices, giving Dangote and others a deadline to comply. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

NMDPRA announces deadline for submissions

The regulator directed interested stakeholders to visit its official website, www.nmdpra.gov.ng, to obtain the consultation document and prescribed submission format.

Completed submissions must be addressed to the Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning Directorate, through nmdpra-pricingandtariff@nmdpra.gov.ng, no later than December 9, 2026.

The Authority also scheduled a stakeholders' consultation forum for January 5, 2027, in Abuja, beginning at 10 a.m.

The meeting is expected to provide another opportunity for industry participants to discuss the proposed guidelines before further regulatory decisions are taken.

Dangote Refinery drops 12 marketers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has unveiled a revised list of 25 petroleum marketers authorised to distribute its petrol across Nigeria, reducing its previous consortium of 37 companies as it restructures its domestic fuel sales operations.

The decision removes 12 marketers from the arrangement and comes amid fresh changes to the refinery's petrol pricing system.

Source: Legit.ng