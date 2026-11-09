Actress Yetunde Barnabas shared a video showing her baby son standing on the steering wheel while she was behind the wheel

The clip sparked outrage online, with many Nigerians questioning the safety of the child and other road users

Several social media users called for child protection authorities to intervene over the footage

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas is facing serious backlash after sharing a video on Instagram on Monday, 9 November 2026, that showed her infant son standing on the driver's seat while she was driving.

In the clip, the baby boy, who is less than a year old, can be seen standing on the seat and reaching towards his mother as she attempts to focus on the road.

Yetunde Barnabas shares a video of how she and her son were driving as fans drag her over her actions online. Photo credit@yetundebarnabas/Instagram

Source: Instagram

At one point, the actress had to stop and address the child, warning him not to interfere as she drove. She was heard telling him that he should not cause trouble with her, noting that he would be turning one year old in just a matter of days.

Yetunde Barnabas: Safety concerns divide viewers

The footage drew swift condemnation across social media, with many users pointing out that neither the child nor the actress appeared to be wearing a seatbelt.

Yetunde Barnabas is facing backlash over a video shared on her Instagram page. Photo credit@yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

Critics argued that beyond the risk to the child, the situation posed a danger to other road users. Some called for child welfare authorities to step in, while others invoked comparisons to how such an incident would be handled in countries with stricter child protection laws.

A handful of commenters, however, defended the movie star, arguing that she was visibly in control of the steering wheel throughout and that the incident appeared to have taken place within a private estate rather than on a public road.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress and her son on the wheel:

Reactions from social media users

Here are some of the comments below:

@wonu_wealthh wrote:

"Wait shey some people no dey think before they post, cause why will she post this type of video"

@nneka_ruth commented:

"If we had a working child protection services...the child should be in welfare by now no longer turanci!"

@jennifer_offor24 reacted:

"You guys can clearly see she's the one controlling the steering, but NO, because she's a celebrity Una no go allow her rest. Mtcheeeeeew. And she's just cruising in her estate not on the road"

@kiii_ra0 said:

"Na why I dey look left and right very well before I cross the road be this make one infant no go kee me."

@prideemoh22 wrote:

"I love how people are implicating themselves on a random day unprovoked as in you just sit in your house and decide to go mad on a hot Monday morning weather"

@hair_by__sally commented:

"This is not that serious, she was the one controlling the wheel and it's even within the estate, all I see here is just for video"

Yetunde Barnabas celebrates her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that, in celebration of her husband's success, Yetunde Barnabas bombarded her social media page with pictures.

She congratulated her hubby while thanking God for helping him through such a long, arduous season. Yetunde wrote: "Way to go, GOD is the Greatest. Congratulations, My Champ.

Source: Legit.ng