Nollywood actress Nneoma Ukpabi posted a video on Instagram on November 10, 2026, responding to online critics over her event appearance

The video featured a text overlay directed at people commenting on her choice of dressing at a recent public outing

In her caption, Ukpabi stood her ground on dressing for personal comfort rather than public approval

Nollywood actress Nneoma Ukpabi has hit back at online critics who weighed in on her choice of clothing at a recent public event, taking to Instagram on November 10, 2026, to make her feelings known.

Rather than issue a written statement, the actress chose a more spirited approach, sharing a video of herself dancing while an on-screen text message directly addressed those behind the commentary.

Actress Nneoma Ukpabi addresses backlash over her dressing following her recent public appearance. Photo: nneomaukpabi

Source: Instagram

The overlay read:

"For those talking about my dressing on line this is for you."

She reinforced the sentiment in the post's caption, writing:

"What I wear is what I feel comfortable to wear, so talk is cheap."

The response comes on the heels of renewed public discussion that surfaced after footage from one of her recent event appearances began making the rounds on social media

It is not the first time the actress has found herself at the centre of such conversations; Ukpabi has faced similar commentary on multiple occasions in recent years, with criticism typically resurfacing whenever she appears at public gatherings.

As an actress with a long filmography and ties to the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Nneoma Ukpabi maintains a steady public profile, which has kept her in the sights of both fans and critics alike.

Her latest response signals that she has little patience for unsolicited opinions on her wardrobe, choosing comfort and personal expression over external expectations.

Check out Nneoma Ukpabi's response to outfit backlash in the Instagram video below:

Nollywood actress Nneoma Ukpabi tackles social media critics over her choice of outfit. Photo: nneomaukpabi

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola claps back at critics over her revealing outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola responded to the backlash over her bedazzled white dress at Habeeb Alagbe’s 40th birthday party in Ikeja, Lagos, where the outfit sparked debate online.

The actress had confronted media personnel at the event, accusing them of deliberately zooming their cameras onto her chest, before later addressing critics on X and sharing clearer photos of her look on Instagram.

Toriola also joked about the controversy by asking Damilola Oni, who wore a similarly low-cut white outfit that evening, to be tagged for a “b00bs packing tutorial.”

Source: Legit.ng