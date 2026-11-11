Neighbours of Toluwanisings in Ibadan have shared their memories of him, describing him as a nice and friendly person

One resident disclosed that the singer had lived in the neighbourhood for less than a year before his sudden death on October 14

The neighbours also expressed disappointment that the Landlords’ Association was not informed about his burial

Neighbours of late gospel singer Toluwanisings have spoken about the kind of person he was while living in their community in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The residents of Oluwakeeyin Community, Alaakia, shared their experiences with The PUNCH days after the singer was laid to rest.

Toluwanisings’ neighbours describe him as a nice person and express sadness over his death. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

They described him as a nice person and expressed sadness over his death, while also extending their sympathy to his grieving family.

One of the neighbours disclosed that the gospel singer had not spent up to a year in the community before his sudden demise.

According to the resident, Toluwanisings maintained a good relationship with people around him during his brief stay.

The neighbour also recalled how some landlords in the area rallied around the singer when he reportedly slumped at his residence.

However, the resident expressed disappointment that members of the Landlords’ Association were not informed about his burial.

She stated:

“He has not even spent more than one year in the community before his demise. He is a very nice person in the neighbourhood.”

The neighbour added that some residents who assisted during the emergency could not attend the burial because they were not notified.

Toluwanisings died on October 14 after reportedly slumping at his home in Ibadan.

His death came as a shock to his loved ones and those who knew him.

The gospel singer was buried on Monday, November 9.

Watch the Instagram video of neighbours speaking about Toluwanisings here:

Reactions trail Toluwanisings' neighbours' comments about him

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@deebillz001 stated:

"I’ve lost so many people this year, sometimes I don’t even know what to make of this life anymore. I pray 2027 is a better year, and I can’t wait for 2026 to be over."

@semilorepweety noted:

"Why are you putting their estate name online? It’s really not fair. You’re exposing their privacy, and that’s not okay. Please, let’s respect people’s privacy."

Toluwanisings was buried on Monday, November 9, after his death on October 14. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Video of Toluwanisings' private burial surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video from the private burial ceremony of late singer Toluwanisings surfaced online, capturing emotional moments as his widow and daughters gathered at his graveside to bid him a final farewell.

Following the circulation of the emotional footage, social media users flooded the comments section with prayers and messages of sympathy for the late singer's young widow and children.

Source: Legit.ng